Famed British Actor, Husband of ‘Fawlty Towers’ Star, Dies at 90

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Ethics Probe into Gaetz Will End if He Nabs AG Position
SOUND FAMILIAR?
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.13.24 5:46PM EST 
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

House Ethics Chair Michael Guest said that if Rep. Matt Gaetz is successfully appointed to be attorney general, the committee will close its case into his alleged sexual misconduct. This is because the ethics committee only has jurisdiction over sitting members of Congress, Guest told CNN Wednesday. The Florida congressman is currently under investigation for sexual misconduct, illicit drug use, accepting improper favors and obstructing investigations into his misconduct. Many members of Congress, including Guest, were taken aback to learn President-elect Donald Trump had picked Gaetz for the post Wednesday. “You know, like most members, I was surprised. His name was not someone that I had heard come up previously,” the Mississippi Republican said. “But you know, like with any other Cabinet-level selection, there’ll be a confirmation process, and so if any of the senators have questions about his or any other Cabinet members’ ability to serve, those questions will be figured out during that confirmation process.”

Read it at CNN

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Dems Scramble After Trump’s ‘Joke’ About Unconstitutional Third Term
POINT OF CLARIFICATION
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Published 11.13.24 4:58PM EST 
Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) speaks to the media during a break as Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, attends a closed deposition with members of the Republican-led House Oversight Committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into the president, at the O'Neill House Office Building in Washington, U.S., February 28, 2024.
“I suspect I won’t be running again unless you say, ‘He’s so good we’ve got to figure something else out,’” Trump told House Republicans on Wednesday. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Democrats are seeking to clarify language in the Constitution to make sure the two-term limit for presidents applies even if the terms are not consecutive. The resolution, led by Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), will be introduced in the House of Representatives on Thursday, according to the New York Times. The proposed resolution states that the 22nd Amendment, which declares that a person who has been elected president twice cannot run again, “applies to two terms in the aggregate” and leaves no loophole. While it is unlikely that House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) will bring Goldman’s resolution to a vote, the initiative comes on the heels of comments made by President-elect Donald Trump, who reportedly joked with House Republicans on Wednesday about running for a third term in 2028. “I suspect I won’t be running again unless you say, ‘He’s so good we’ve got to figure something else out,’” he told the group. In July, Trump also mused about remaining in the Oval Office indefinitely, telling attendees at a conservative Christian event that they “won’t have to vote anymore” if he won the 2024 election.

Read it at New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Find Calm in the Everyday Chaos With TRIP’s Sparkling Drinks
ENJOY THE TRIP
Scouted Staff
Published 11.06.24 8:23PM EST 
TRIP sparkling drink
TRIP.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

After a long day of putting out fires both at work and home (or maybe just after watching the news), many of us feel like we need a little something to take the edge off. If you’re looking for a zero-proof remedy to replace your glass of wine, can of beer or nightly cocktail, TRIP’s calm-boosting sparkling drinks may be just what you need to unwind sans the side effects of alcohol. Available in four delicious flavors—cucumber mint, elderflower mint, peach ginger, and raspberry orange blossom—TRIP’s Mindful Blend is infused with natural ingredients like magnesium and lion‘s mane, which may help reduce stress, boost mood, and enhance focus. Each can contains just 27 calories and has zero added sugar. Plus, your purchase offers more than just tasty drinks.

TRIP Sparkling Drink
Shop At TRIP Drinks

TRIP recently partnered with Calm—the world’s leading app for sleep, meditation, and relaxation—for a partnership as unique as TRIP’s drink blends. With any purchase of the Mindful Blend, you’ll receive a complimentary Calm membership (a $45 value). With over 500 soundscapes, sleep stories, and guided meditations, Calm is an invaluable resource whenever you need a moment of relaxation. This is the perfect pair to upgrade and enhance your wind-down routine.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Lady Gaga to Star in Second Season of Hit TV Show
GOING GAGA
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.13.24 4:10PM EST 
Published 11.13.24 4:09PM EST 
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Lady Gaga attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures "Joker: Folie a Deux" at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Lady Gaga attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures "Joker: Folie a Deux" at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Even though Halloween has passed, horror fans will be happy to learn that Lady Gaga will be starring in the new season of Wednesday, featuring star Jenna Ortega. Entertainment Weekly was first to break the news, and said that the full details of Gaga‘s role haven’t been released yet, but she is currently filming it in Europe. Ortega, who plays the break-out character of Wednesday Addams on the show, has received critical acclaim for her acting in the Netflix coming-of-age series. This isn‘t Gaga’s first spooky-themed television appearance, as she starred in American Horror Story and just debuted a leading role in the film, Joker: Folie à Deux. According to EW, at the Golden Globes in January 2023, Ortega even said that she wanted Gaga to join the series for season two, and made a potential storyline for the singer. Gaga is also slated to release her seventh album in February 2025.

Read it at Entertainment Weekly

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
‘Air Bud’ Creator Avoids Homelessness After Donations Pour In
THE KINDNESS OF STRANGERS
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.13.24 4:17PM EST 
Published 11.13.24 3:13PM EST 
'Air Bud' creator Kevin DiCicco has plans to rent a studio apartment and create a new app after narrowly escaping homelessness.
'Air Bud' creator Kevin DiCicco has plans to rent a studio apartment and create a new app after narrowly escaping homelessness. GoFundMe/GoFundMe

Right before the holiday season, the man responsible for Disney‘s Air Bud has narrowly escaped homelessness after telling TMZ he was going to be evicted from his shelter. Kevin DiCicco, the person who owned and trained Buddy (the dog featured in the famous film franchise), has been saved by crowdfunding. He told TMZ that he was terrified to be kicked out of his San Diego shelter due to the day limit, and an old friend sprung into action and made a GoFundMe for him. As of Wednesday afternoon, the campaign has raised over $11,500 out of its $200,000 goal. However, DiCicco told TMZ he now can afford a studio apartment, and medical care to help with his chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which has been a roadblock for him. Not only is he no longer facing homelessness, but he has an idea to create an app to help owners teach their dogs sports. According to DiCicco, he never received much payment for the Air Bud gig. Buddy died in 1998, a year after the first film was released. “I was the Production Manager on Air Bud and my wife and I also did Air Bud 2. Those experiences were the best of my entire working career,” wrote one donator on the GoFundMe. “Buddy was the most amazing dog and his basketball skills were legendary!”

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

The Lola Blanket Is The Softest, Most Luxurious Blanket I’ve Ever Owned
COZY VIBES
Kristen Garaffo 

Freelancer

Published 10.09.24 3:12PM EDT 
Lola Blanket Review | Scouted, The Daily Beast
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Lola Blanket.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Now that the temps are (finally!) beginning to dip, cozying up in a blanket on the couch in honor of cuffing season is non-negotiable. Whether I’m having a slow morning with coffee or settling in for movie night, I love nothing more than cocooning myself in a luxury blanket. Of course, as an interior design enthusiast, I appreciate how a chic throw can instantly elevate your living room sofa and signal the change of seasons.

Fall and winter are the perfect time to incorporate heavy knits and faux fur into your home decor lineup, so when Lola Blankets reached out to see if I’d like to try one of their throws, it was a no-brainer.

Lola Blanket
$109-$299

Lola Blankets proudly claims that they have the internet’s softest blankets and spoiler alert: I think they’re right. Each blanket is vegan, cruelty-free and made of the softest faux fur imaginable. It’s double-sided, so you can’t escape the coziness, and the ruching in the design is achieved with elastic, so there’s a slight stretch to it. They’re available in three sizes—the large is big enough for a queen-sized bed, the medium would be perfect for the sofa and there’s even a baby blanket.

Buy At Lola Blanket

I have the brand’s large-sized blanket that travels around my house, because the blanket is just that good. It stays on the bed for especially chilly nights. I move it to the sofa for extra cozy reading time, and it goes on my lap while I’m working. Even the dog will seek it out when she wants to take a nap. Everyone in my household is in love. And, for pet and children owners, Lola Blankets are shed-free, stain-resistant and machine washable (in cold water), so they’re easy to care for, too.

Pros:

  • Machine washable.
  • Stain resistant.
  • Double-sided.
  • Slightly stretchy—perfect for sharing with a partner or pet.
  • Doesn’t shed or pill.
  • Vegan and cruelty-free.
  • Available in three sizes.

Cons:

  • Hang-dry only.
  • Slightly expensive (but worth the price!).

These luxury blankets come in a variety of colors, ranging from warm neutrals to bold prints. I have one in cocoa butter, which is a mix of cream and light tan that looks equally gorgeous on my off-white sofa, as well as my bed. And while this specific colorway is sold out, Caramel N’ Cream is very similar! I’m so happy to have this blanket for the holiday season and beyond. Do yourself a favor and treat yourself to the internet’s softest blanket—it’s a worthwhile investment and you totally deserve it.

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

The Best Heated Blankets, Because It’s Finally Getting ColdWARM UP
Korin Miller
Best heated blankets 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5

Famed British Actor, Husband of ‘Fawlty Towers’ Star, Dies at 90

'PEACEFULLY IN HIS SLEEP'
Janna Brancolini
Published 11.13.24 12:23PM EST 
Timothy West and wife Prunella Scales in 2004
Timothy West and wife Prunella Scales in 2004. Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

The acclaimed British actor Timothy West has died peacefully in his sleep at age 90, his children announced in a statement on the social media platform X. During his 60-year career, West dazzled on both the screen and the stage, repeatedly starring in Shakespeare’s Macbeth and King Lear and portraying Winston Churchill in three separate films. He began his entertainment career as an assistant stage manager at the Wimbledon Theatre, the BBC reported, before eventually joining the Royal Shakespeare Company in the early 1960s. In the 1970s, he starred in BBC adaptations of Shakespeare’s Richard II and Christopher Marlowe’s Edward II, and in the 1980s, he appeared in the comedy drama series Brass and the Agatha Christie series Miss Marple. He had a memorable turn in the 2000s on the soap operas Coronation Street and EastEnders. And from 2014 to 2019, he hosted the popular Channel 4 series Great Canal Journeys with his wife of 61 years, Fawlty Towers star, Prunella Scales. “Tim was with friends and family at the end,” his children wrote. He is survived by Scales, a sister, three children, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. “All of us will miss him terribly,” they said.

Read it at BBC

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Man’s Dead Body Found After Three Days in Gym’s Tanning Bed
SHOCKING
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Updated 11.13.24 1:16PM EST 
Published 11.13.24 9:49AM EST 
People work out at a Planet Fitness in Alexandria, Virginia.
People working out at a Planet Fitness in Alexandria, Virginia—not the location where Derek Sink was found. LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS

A man was found dead inside a tanning bed at an Indianapolis Planet Fitness Monday. The man, identified as 39-year-old Derek Sink, was reported missing on Sunday, two days after he arrived at the gym, People reports. Sink had substance abuse issues and wore an ankle monitor, which helped police locate the body. Family members told local NBC affiliate WTHR that investigators found a needle in the room, though the Marion County Coroner’s office has yet to “determine the exact manner and cause of death,“ police told People in a statement. The Planet Fitness in question was also open on Saturday and Sunday, raising questions as to how a dead body went undiscovered for three days. In a statement, the company said it was “deeply saddened by the passing of one of our members,” and that it has “robust operational brand protocols in place, as the safety and well-being of our members is our top priority. We are working closely with our local franchisee to ensure they are upholding those brand protocols.”

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
‘Full House’ Star Reveals Aggressive Cancer Diagnosis
'GUT PUNCH'
Janna Brancolini
Published 11.13.24 10:17AM EST 
Dave Coulier
NBC

Dave Coulier has been diagnosed with stage three non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, the “Full House” star revealed Wednesday on the Today Show. About five weeks ago, doctors biopsied a lump in his groin about the size of a golf ball and found he had B-cell lymphoma, an aggressive type of cancer, the beloved actor and comedian told host Hoda Kotb. So far, he’s had three surgeries and one round of chemotherapy, with treatments expected to continue until February. Fortunately, the cancer hasn’t spread to his bone marrow, meaning there’s about a 90 percent chance it will be in full remission after he finishes chemo, Coulier said. “I’m treating this as a journey, and if I can help someone who’s watching today get an early screening, a breast exam, a colonoscopy, a prostate exam, go do it, because for me early detection meant everything.” Coulier told Kotb that when he first noticed the lump, he thought his body was fighting off a cold. But within five days, it had grown to the size of a golf ball, which worried him enough to go in for tests. The initial diagnosis was like a “gut punch,” he said, but the cancer is “very treatable.” Coulier played Joey Gladstone on Full House from 1987 to 1995 before reprising the role on the spin-off Fuller House from 2016 to 2020. He now hosts an episode rewatch podcast called Full House Rewind, which he plans to continue throughout his treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Vladimir Putin Declares War on ‘Child-Free Propaganda’
ONE FOR THE COUNTRY
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 11.13.24 2:25PM EST 
"In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on September 11, 2024.

The country will soon ban books, ads, films, TV shows and organizations that depict people without children.

Alexander Kazakov/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Russia is taking steps to ban any and all things—including books, ads, films, TV shows and organizations—that could be perceived as anti-procreation in effort to push Russians to have more children. Members of Russia‘s lower chamber of Parliament voted unanimously Tuesday for a Bill prohibiting “child-free propaganda,” with chamber speaker Vyacheslav Volodin urging, “Without children, there would be no country.” The Telegraph reported that the new law will impose fines up to 5 million roubles ($50,000) on organizations and 400,000 roubles ($4,000) on individuals who are guilty of spreading “child-free propaganda.” That includes depictions of couples without children. Russian President Vladimir Putin has openly warned for years that the country could become an “enfeebled nation” if it doesn’t reverse its downward population trend. He added in a 2000 address, “Today the demographic situation is one of the most alarming that the country faces.” The Telegraph reported that Russia’s population stands at around 144 million, down 2.5 percent since the Soviet Union collapse, and its birthrate is at its lowest in 25 years.

Read it at The Telegraph

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Score Up to 70% Off During Wayfair’s Early Black Friday Sale
BLACK FRIDAY 2024
Julia Guerra 

Scouted Contributor

Updated 11.13.24 10:49AM EST 
Published 11.12.24 3:26PM EST 
Wayfair Black Friday Sale 2023 | Scouted, The Daily Beast
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Wayfair.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Wayfair’s Black Friday sale started early this year, offering shoppers a “sneak peek” of the main event slated for the end of the month. Right now, you already score up to 70 percent off furniture, home decor, pet items and more. If you’re doing some home reno for the upcoming holiday season or on the hunt for a home interior holiday gift, there’s no time like the present to begin browsing early this year.

With Halloween behind us and Thanksgiving just around the corner, the holidays are in full view. Thanks to Wayfair’s generous drops, you can swap your ghosts for garland, wicked witches for sparkling snowmen, and bat decals for festive wreaths, all for a fraction of their full price.

Wayfair Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale
Shop At Wayfair

For anyone considering switching from a real to a fake tree, don’t sleep on this sale: you can snag an artificial fir or spruce for as low as $22.99!

Beyond seasonal decor, Wayfair is cutting the cost of everything from bedding to bathroom vanities, major appliances, mirrors and decor, and even outdoor accessories like saunas and hot tubs. And with savings of up to 70 percent, you might decide it’s worth splurging on installation after all.

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Man Jailed in Dubai Over Negative Dog Grooming Review
IN THE DOG HOUSE
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Updated 11.13.24 2:59PM EST 
Published 11.13.24 2:09PM EST 
A general view of the luxury Burj al-Arab Hotel at Jumeirah area in Dubai, UAE December 9, 2015.
Karim Sahib/Pool/Reuters

A Northern Ireland man faces two years in prison in Dubai after he posted a negative review of a dog grooming business while in his home country. Craig Ballentine, 33, worked at a canine salon in Dubai for nearly six months. After requesting time off to manage his fibromialgia, his employer’s management reported him to local authorities as “absconded.” This led to him being fired and a travel ban being placed on his passport. After eventually returning home to Northern Ireland, he left a Google review for the grooming salon, detailing his ex-employer’s alleged misconduct. When he traveled to the United Arab Emirates in late October for a vacation, Ballentine was subsequently transported to Dubai and indicted on slander charges under the nation’s cybercrime laws. His family are now calling on officials in the United Kingdom’s Foreign Office and the British ambassador to the UAE to intervene. “This is going too far,” Ballentine’s mother told reporters. “He didn’t use bad language, he just expressed his views which is what you’re supposed to do on review sites.”

Read it at Metro

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Kidman Wants to Work With Director—If He Ever Casts Women
'Why Not?'
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.13.24 2:06PM EST 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 11: Nicole Kidman attends the Spellbound Premiere on November 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)
Nicole Kidman. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix

Nicole Kidman took a shot at famed director Martin Scorsese, who many have accused of not having enough women characters in his movies. Kidman, who sat down with Vanity Fair, listed off an array of directors she’d want to work with, including Scorsese, who has directed films like The Irishman, Goodfellas and Taxi Driver. “I’ve always said I want to work with Scorsese, if he does a film with women,” she said. In 2019, a reporter asked Scorsese about the perceived bias against women in his films, to which he replied: “If the story doesn’t call for it... it’s a waste of everybody’s time.” However, he did say that “If the story calls for a female character lead, why not?” He has worked with female celebrities on screen, like Sharon Stone, Jodie Foster and Ellen Burstyn, who have all either been nominated or won awards for their work with the director. Other directors Kidman named included Spike Jones, Michael Haneke and Kathryn Bigelow.

Read it at Vanity Fair

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
politicsEx-Fox Host Flames Former Colleague Pete Hegseth After Trump’s Pentagon Nod
William Vaillancourt
politicsTrump Plans Squad to Fire the Generals He Hates
Zachary Folk
politicsTrump Puts ‘First Buddy’ Elon Musk in Charge of Fake Gov’t Department
Zachary Folk
politicsMelania Trump Expected to Break Yet Another FLOTUS Tradition
Josh Fiallo
mediaWanda Sykes Has a Simple Explanation for Trump’s Big Win
Eboni Boykin-Patterson