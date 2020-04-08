CHEAT SHEET
    Actor Tyler Perry Pays for Seniors’ Groceries in More Than 70 Stores

    Emma Tucker

    Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

    Actor and movie producer Tyler Perry surprised thousands of elderly and vulnerable shoppers at more than 70 stores in Georgia and Louisiana on Wednesday by paying for their groceries in full. Perry, who is a Louisiana native, purchased the groceries at 44 Kroger stores in the Atlanta area and 29 Winn-Dixie stores in New Orleans during the hour reserved for those who are at greater risk of suffering severe coronavirus complications. The receipts for the groceries were reportedly signed by the “Atlanta Angel.” “We would like to join our customers in thanking Mr. Perry for his kindness and generosity during this unprecedented pandemic,” said Felix Turner, a manager for Kroger’s Atlanta stores. “It was truly a pleasure to see our customers fill with joy and gratitude as the news spread throughout 44 stores across Metro Atlanta.” Winn-Dixie thanked Perry on Twitter, writing, “Winn-Dixie applauds your love for community and sincere generosity.” 

    Read it at HuffPost