Newsom Roasted for Secretly Funding Statue of Himself
EGO MUCH?
Gov. Gavin Newsom is being ripped by Californians after a new book revealed he secretly financed a nearly $100,000 statue of himself in the San Francisco City Hall. The details of the Democrat’s project were revealed in a new book by Jedd McFatter and Susan Crabtree called Fool’s Gold: The Radicals, Con Artists, and Traitors Who Killed the California Dream and Now Threaten Us All. The book claims that Newsom used “behested payments” to erect the monument. These payments are donations made at the request of an elected official—i.e., Newsom—for a legislative, governmental or charitable purpose. This “purpose,” it turns out, was to memorialize Newsom’s time as mayor by constructing his image in an attractive bronze bust. Newsom played dumb when it was created, calling it “a strange thing” and not correcting newspapers that reported his supporters paid for it with private funds. Now, the California masses are posting their frustrations on X, blasting Newsom for the “most on-brand thing imaginable” and calling him a narcissist. One X user said: “While California spirals into chaos with rampant crime, homelessness, and failing infrastructure, Newsom is busy commissioning statues of himself like some wannabe dictator.” The Daily Beast has reached out to Newsom for comment.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT