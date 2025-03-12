Cheat Sheet
1
Newsom Roasted for Secretly Funding Statue of Himself
EGO MUCH?
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.12.25 12:59PM EDT 
Newsom
FRED GREAVES/Fred Greaves/REUTERS

Gov. Gavin Newsom is being ripped by Californians after a new book revealed he secretly financed a nearly $100,000 statue of himself in the San Francisco City Hall. The details of the Democrat’s project were revealed in a new book by Jedd McFatter and Susan Crabtree called Fool’s Gold: The Radicals, Con Artists, and Traitors Who Killed the California Dream and Now Threaten Us All. The book claims that Newsom used “behested payments” to erect the monument. These payments are donations made at the request of an elected official—i.e., Newsom—for a legislative, governmental or charitable purpose. This “purpose,” it turns out, was to memorialize Newsom’s time as mayor by constructing his image in an attractive bronze bust. Newsom played dumb when it was created, calling it “a strange thing” and not correcting newspapers that reported his supporters paid for it with private funds. Now, the California masses are posting their frustrations on X, blasting Newsom for the “most on-brand thing imaginable” and calling him a narcissist. One X user said: “While California spirals into chaos with rampant crime, homelessness, and failing infrastructure, Newsom is busy commissioning statues of himself like some wannabe dictator.” The Daily Beast has reached out to Newsom for comment.

Read it at Daily Mail

2

Late Actor Who Inspired Homer Simpson’s Famous Catchphrase Memorialized

D'OH
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.12.25 1:56PM EDT 
Published 03.12.25 1:55PM EDT 
SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 26: A projection of Homer Simpson is shown during FOX's "The Simpsons" panel during Comic-Con International 2014 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 26, 2014, in California.
SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 26: A projection of Homer Simpson is shown during FOX's "The Simpsons" panel during Comic-Con International 2014 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 26, 2014, in California. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Across 36 seasons of The Simpsons, the animated series' protagonist, Homer Simpson, has delivered his iconic catchphrase “D’oh” more than 1,130 times. Now the inspiration for the catchphrase, the late Scottish actor James Finlayson, has been memorialized at a theater in his hometown, the Daily Mail reported. Dobbie Hall, which is in Finlayson’s hometown of Larbert, Stirling, commissioned an oil painting in his honor. In doing so, they celebrated his prominence in the early days of cinema including a long list of movie credits to his name. Best known as the third man to the British comedy duo Laurel and Hardy, Finlayson, who died in 1953, made a name for himself with his distinctive fake mustache and comic mannerisms. In his roles, he would often perform an exasperated and drawn-out “D’oooooooh,” particularly when there was a mishap. It seems like the catchphrase stuck. The voice actor for Homer Simpson, Dan Castellaneta, said that Finlayson’s phrase inspired his character’s annoyed grunt. And since the show’s creator Matt Groening thought the comedic timing would work better in the animation if the phrase was faster, Homer Simpon’s “D’oh!” was created.

Read it at The Daily Mail

3
Democrat’s Retirement Sets Up High Stakes Battle for Seat
BOWING OUT
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.12.25 12:43PM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 22: One of the principal negotiators in the bipartisan infrastructure plan, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) arrives for a lunch meeting with Senate Democrats at the U.S. Capitol on July 22, 2021 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 22: One of the principal negotiators in the bipartisan infrastructure plan, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) arrives for a lunch meeting with Senate Democrats at the U.S. Capitol on July 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen announced on Wednesday that she won’t seek re-election in 2026, The New York Times reported. She told her constituents in a video on X, “Today, I am announcing that I have made the difficult decision not to seek re-election to the Senate in 2026,” adding, “It’s just time.” The Democrat’s impending retirement is likely to set off a race to fill her seat in a state where she has remained a leading political figure for decades. The 78-year-old made it clear that her announcement doesn’t mean she will retire early. “I am determined to work every day over the next two years and beyond to continue to try to make a difference for the people of New Hampshire and this country,” she said in the video. She told The New York Times: “It was a difficult decision, made more difficult by the current environment in the country—by President Trump and what he’s doing right now.” Specifically, she slammed the president’s focus on political retribution, his orchestrated cuts of the federal budget, his seeming camaraderie with Russia, and his consequent antagonism towards Ukraine. Shaheen is the first woman to be elected as governor of her state and the country’s first woman to serve as both governor and senator. Also, New Hampshire has historically been a fickle state where the same voters who supported Kamala Harris for president and elected a Democrat to Congress also voted for a Republican governor.

Read it at The New York Times

4
Trump Pauses Funding to University of Maine After Guv Called Him Out to His Face
PAYBACK?
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.12.25 11:17AM EDT 
Trump
Trump Kevin Lamarque/Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) pressed pause on all funding for the University of Maine after the state’s governor refused to follow President Donald Trump’s demands to ban transgender athletes from girls’ sports. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’ argument with Trump escalated when his orders turned to threats on Feb. 21 after she refused to back down to him: “You better do it because you’re not going to get federal funding,” he said. Mills held firm in her beliefs. “We’re going to follow the law, sir,” she said. “See you in court.” Things only grew more heated from there, when Trump admin announced that Maine parents would not be able to register their newborns for a social security number at the hospital–but then immediately rescinded the order and apologized. Now the Maine v. Trump conflict has reached new heights as the USDA’s chief financial officer claims that all payments to the state’s university are suspended as the department evaluates if it should take any “follow-on actions” related to possible school violations. The university says that it is in compliance with the law, but the critical funding is still on hold as the USDA investigates. The Daily Beast has reached out to the Trump administration for comment.

Read it at NBC

5
Molly Ringwald Reveals John Hughes’ Fascination With Her as a Teen Was ‘Peculiar’
‘STILL PROCESSING’
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.12.25 11:47AM EDT 
Molly Ringwald Speaks to Monica Lewinsky

Actress Molly Ringwald, best known for her roles in The Breakfast Club and Sixteen Candles, shared her candid perspective about her relationship with late director John Hughes on Tuesday. The 57-year-old divulged, on Monica Lewinsky’s podcast, what it meant to be Hughes’ “muse” as a teenager in his 1980 comedies. “In terms of, did I know that I was a ‘muse,’ he told me that but when you’re that age, I had nothing really to compare it to,” Ringwald said. She explained that she had some movie experience before appearing in Hughes’ directorial debut, Sixteen Candles—a role he cast her in solely based on her headshot when she was 15. “But I was still only 15-years-old so I didn’t have a lot of life experience,” she noted. “It didn’t seem that strange to me [being Hughes’ muse]. Now, it does.” Lewinsky, 51, who rose to notoriety after former President Bill Clinton admitted he had an affair with her when she was a 22-year-old White House intern, asked: “Like strange, still complimentary or strange weird, strange creepy?” “Umm, yeah, it’s peculiar,” Ringwald replied. “It’s complimentary. It’s always felt incredibly complimentary, but yeah, looking back on it, there was something peculiar.” She added: “It’s definitely complex and it’s something that I turn over in my head a lot and try to figure out how that all affected me. “I feel like I’m still processing all of that and I probably will until the day I die.” Hughes, who died of a heart attack in New York City in 2009, married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Ludwig, when he was 20-years-old with the pair having two sons.

Read it at YouTube

6
Influencer Hit With Backlash for Snatching Baby Wombat From Its Mom
JOEY-NAPPED
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.12.25 12:04PM EDT 
Published 03.12.25 12:03PM EDT 
BALLARAT, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 5: Coco the 12-year-old Common Wombat has given birth to her third baby at Ballarat Wildlife Park in Victoria, which is a rare occurance in captive Wombats.
BALLARAT, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 5: Coco the 12-year-old Common Wombat has given birth to her third baby at Ballarat Wildlife Park in Victoria, which is a rare occurance in captive Wombats. Craig Borrow/Newspix/Getty Images

An American influencer is facing calls to be deported from Australia after she snatched a baby wombat from its mother. Sam Jones, a self-proclaimed “wildlife biologist and environmental scientist” posted a video to Instagram of her grabbing the marsupial and then running across the road away from its mother while dangling the joey, the Independent reported. An Australian man can be heard cackling in the background of the video, which has since been deleted from Instagram, saying: “Look at the mother, it’s chasing after her!” While the joey made distressed sounds, Jones says in the video “I caught a baby wombat!” She later released the young wombat, saying, “OK mama’s right there and she is p***ed, let’s let him go,” before crossing the road to return him. According to an Australian radio station 2GB, her caption for the video was “My dream of holding a wombat has been realized! Baby and mom slowly waddled back off together into the bush.” Although she also added in the caption that the baby and mother wombat were “safely united,” her combined 100,000 followers from TikTok and Instagram condemned Jones. A WIRES Wildlife Vet, Dr. Tania Bishop, predicted that the eight-month-old wombat is at an age where it relies on its mother for protection “at all times.” Meanwhile, Jones' followers called for her to be deported and banned from Australia. “Arrest. Fine. Deport. Ban.” one user said.

Read it at The Independent

7
Scott Peterson Beat Up By Fellow Inmate in Fight Over Pickleball
IN A PICKLE
Sean Craig
Published 03.12.25 11:45AM EDT 
Convicted murderer Scott Peterson is escorted by two San Mateo County Sheriff deputies as he is walked from the jail to an awaiting van March 17, 2005 in Redwood City, California.
Convicted murderer Scott Peterson is escorted by two San Mateo County Sheriff deputies as he is walked from the jail to an awaiting van March 17, 2005 in Redwood City, California. JUSTIN SULLIVAN/Justin Sullivan/AFP

Convicted double murderer Scott Peterson, whose 2004 trial over the killing of his eight-months pregnant wife captured national attention, was beaten by a fellow prison inmate in a dispute involving pickleball, TMZ reported Tuesday. Sources told the outlet that a heated confrontation involving Peterson, 52, broke out by his housing unit at California’s Mule Creek State Prison. According to TMZ’s sources, the incident began after Peterson hit a ball directly at the inmate who then attacked him. The outlet said Peterson was “beat up” but did not suffer any serious injuries that would have required hospital treatment. Prison officials confirmed the altercation—although not the pickleball details—to the San Francisco Chronicle and described his injuries as minor. Peterson, who is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole, has continued to claim innocence in the 2002 Christmas Day disappearance and death of his wife—he was convicted for the first-degree murder of Laci and the second-degree murder of their unborn son. Last year, he obtained the assistance of the Los Angeles Innocence Project in an effort to seek DNA testing and evidence from prosecutors, who they claim withheld key information from jurors.

Read it at TMZ

8
Man With Reptile Hidden in Pants Collared by Cops After He Tried to Board Flight
SHELL-SHOCKED
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.12.25 12:13PM EDT 
An airline passenger walks towards a screening station as a U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer looks on at a passenger security checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, December 29, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Segar (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME LAW TRANSPORT)
Mike Segar/REUTERS

A traveler was found to have a small turtle concealed in his pants after airport staff discovered something hard in his groin area after a pat-down. The man was attempting to board a plane at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey last week when the body scanner flagged something unusual under his waistline. After a pat-down the staffer determined something rigid and around five inches long was stowed in his drawers. The flyer fessed up and pulled the reptile, wrapped in a blue towel, from his trousers. He missed his flight and was escorted away by police, the Transportation Security Administration said in a statement. The animal, a red-ear slider turtle, appeared unharmed and will be turned over to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. “We have seen travelers try to conceal knives and other weapons on their person, in their shoes and in their luggage, however I believe this is the first time we have come across someone who was concealing a live animal down the front of his pants,” Thomas Carter, the TSA’s Federal Security Director for New Jersey, said.

9
Obama’s Former Chief of Staff Already Eyeing 2028 Presidential Run
EARLY START
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Updated 03.12.25 11:36AM EDT 
Published 03.12.25 10:00AM EDT 
Rahm Emanuel
Kim Kyung-Hoon/REUTERS

The 2028 general election is still 1,336 days away, but that has not stopped Rahm Emanuel from reportedly plotting a White House run. The former Chicago mayor, who was also Barack Obama’s first chief of staff and a Democratic congressman for six years, told Politico he is gearing up to replace President Donald Trump once he is termed out. Emanuel, 65, was most recently the U.S. ambassador to Japan during Joe Biden’s presidency, and he has been on a media tour since returning stateside. That has included him penning a column in

The Washington Post that urged Ukraine not to strike a mineral deal, taking a gig as a political commentator at CNN where he has since slammed Trump for making America “predatory” in its foreign policy, and appearing on Bill Maher’s show to criticize his party for prioritizing social issues while the country’s education shortcomings take a backseat. “In seventh grade, if I had known I could’ve said the word ‘they’ and gotten in the girls’ bathroom, I would’ve done it,” he told Maher. “We literally are a superpower, we’re facing off against China with 1.4 billion people, and two-thirds of our children can’t read eighth grade level.”

Read it at Politico

10
Person of Interest ID’ed in Missing Spring Breaker Case
FOLLOWING THE LEAD
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.12.25 10:16AM EDT 
NBC
NBC NBC

A person of interest has surfaced after a weeklong search for the missing University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki according to an official in the U.S, NBC News reported. The 20-year-old vanished on March 6 at 4:15 a.m. in Punta Cana during her spring break trip in the Dominican Republic. Surveillance camera footage, obtained by Dominican news outlet Noticias SIN, shows the biology student and her friends entering the beach area of RIU Republic Resort, in what might be her last known movements. A spokesperson for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia, where Konanki is from, told NBC News on Wednesday that the U.S. side of the investigation —which is assisting the Dominican Republic authorities despite not having jurisdiction—has found a person of interest who has been interview in regards to the case. “This is not the same thing as a suspect as this is not a criminal matter. It is still a missing person case,” the spokesperson said. According to the sheriff’s office, Konanki’s friends returned to Hotel Riu República, where they were staying after 40 minutes but she stayed back with people she had met on the trip who were not from her college. Dominican Republic authorities have not confirmed if this is a person of interest to them too. But, Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader confirmed at a news conference on Monday that one of the last people in contact with Konanki said “that a wave hit them while they were on the beach and caused some kind of situation,” citing local reports. Meanwhile, the police have said that there was no sign of blood or violence on the beach.

Read it at NBC News

