Actress Angelica Ross Finds Out New Boyfriend Has Fiancée, Child After Posting Photo With Him on Twitter

Actress Angelica Ross credited the internet for uncovering that a man she was in a relationship with was actually engaged to someone else with whom he also had a child. In a Wednesday tweet, the Pose actress posted two pictures of him and lamented that she had “finally found him” but would now have to “distance [her]self from him.” “An early test we’re committed to passing. I miss you B,” the 39-year-old wrote. On Thursday, she said she contacted the man’s betrothed after internet sleuths filled her in on the fiancée and child. “The internet is AMAZING. I’ve been talking to the mother of his son and fiancée all morning. #PlotTwist!” she wrote.