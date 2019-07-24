CHEAT SHEET
Actress Anne Hathaway Announces Second Pregnancy
Actress Anne Hathaway announced she was pregnant with her second child on Instagram Wednesday. “It’s not for a movie... #2,” Hathaway wrote alongside a picture of her posing with her baby bump. “All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love.” Hathaway and her husband—Adam Shulman—got married in 2012 and had their first child, Jonathan, about four years later.