Actress Apologizes After ‘Insane’ Rant at TV Journalist

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Great sex should leave you shaking, not aching. If discomfort has ever gotten in the way, Liberator’s lineup of sex furniture and pillows is designed to improve comfort while exploring a wide range of positions. The brand’s premium sex furniture elevates intimacy and pleasure by supporting better positioning, deeper penetration, and even preventing injury.

If you’ve ever wanted to explore more adventurous positions but found discomfort getting in the way, consider this your sign—and your solution. The Wedge’s signature incline gently lifts the hips, pelvis, chest, and knees, making it easier to find the angles that feel best for both of you. Prefer solo play? The Wedge is great for that too.

The Wedge Buy At Liberator

If you and your partner are looking to take things up a notch, the Wedge Ramp Combo’s two angled pillows lock together to create a stable, supportive platform for a variety of positions, including missionary, oral, side positions, and edge-of-bed or off-the-bed positions. The best part? No strain on your back, hips, knees, or wrists. Just more comfortable, exhilarating, and enjoyable sex.

Wedge Ramp Combo Buy At Liberator

The Fascinator is a love-making MVP. It’s a luxe throw blanket with a velvety surface that feels incredible against bare skin and a moisture-proof lining that protects bedding and furniture from even the wildest nights. When it’s time for cleanup, toss the blanket in the wash, and it will be ready for your next adventure.

The Fascinator Throw Blanket (Queen) Buy At Liberator

From June 18 to July 9, shoppers can score 25 percent off during the brand’s Summer of Freedom Sale.