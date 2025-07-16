Actress Reveals Cancer Diagnosis as Reason for Bejeweled Face
DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH
Actress Carrie Preston’s face was adorned with a strip of sparkling gems when she showed up for her interview on Busy Philipps’ Busy This Week podcast. There to promote the season 2 finale of her hit CBS show Elsbeth, Preston told Phillips that the jewels were there to cover up a mole she removed that tested positive for basal cell carcinoma, the most common form of skin cancer. “I was shocked and a little ashamed,” Preston said about the ordeal. “I thought, ‘What did I do wrong?’” But Preston said her co-stars in the show this season, including actresses Mary Louise Parker, Retta and Alyssa Milano, took action with support. “Parker was like, ‘My friend just did that. Let me get on the phone.’ Within 5 minutes, I was talking to a doctor’s office,” Preston said. “I had an appointment for the following week.” Preston said she was left with a small blemish under her cheek after surgery to remove the mole. “Right now I have a scar that’s healing under here. So, I have to wear these silicone scar strips,” she explained. “So, I was like, ‘if I’m going to wear something on my face, I’m going to make it fashion.’ I’m basically just wearing what the kids wear to raves on my face.”