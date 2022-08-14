Actress Denise Dowse Dies at 64 After Meningitis Battle
TOO SOON
Actress and director Denise Dowse has died at age 64 after she was hospitalized earlier this month with meningitis. Her sister, Tracey, confirmed the sad news on Instagram on Saturday, writing: “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life.” Dowse, known for her roles on HBO’s “Insecure” and “Beverly Hills, 90210,” had a prolific career in TV acting, also appearing on “Seinfeld,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” and “ER.” News of her battle with viral meningitis earlier this month—which led to her falling into a coma—had sparked an outpouring of well wishes from her former co-stars. One of them, Ian Ziering of “90210,” was among those to pay tribute to Dowse after news of her death broke Saturday. “Throughout all my years working on Beverly Hills 90210, my scenes with Denise will alwars [sic] be remembered with the utmost in respect for her talent, and fondness for the loving soul she was,” he wrote, alongside a picture of Dowse in her role as vice principal Mrs. Teasley.