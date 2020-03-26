Actress Evangeline Lilly Apologizes for Coronavirus ‘Insensitivity’ in Instagram Post
Actress Evangeline Lilly apologized on Thursday for writing a seemingly insensitive Instagram post amid the coronavirus pandemic. Lilly got some backlash for the Mar. 16 post, where she suggested that things were “#businessasusual” and said she dropped off her kids at gymnastics camp but they “all washed their hands before going in.” In a Thursday caption, Lilly said she started social distancing two days after the post in question and apologized for sending a “dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message.” “I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19,” she wrote. “When I wrote that post 10 days ago, I thought I was infusing calm into the hysteria. I can see now that I was projecting my own fears into an already fearful and traumatic situation.” Lilly also said she was “grieved” by those dying and “concerned” for medical professionals and communities around the world. “Like many of you, I fear for the political aftermath of this pandemic, and I am praying for us all,” she wrote.