Actress Fired After Ranting About ‘F*cking Disgusting’ NYPD Funeral for Slain Cop
‘F*CKING RIDICULOUS’
A New York-based actress has been released from her independent film and theater company after calling it “fucking disgusting” that the NYPD closed down several city streets for fallen officer Jason Rivera’s funeral. In a now-deleted TikTok video, Jacqueline Guzman condemned “shutting down most of lower Manhattan” for the slain officer, whom she said “died for probably doing his job incorrectly.” While filming herself walking down the street, Guzman continued: “This is fucking ridiculous. What if somebody’s having a heart attack in this area? Nobody can get to them because it’s all blocked off for one fucking cop.” After the rant went viral, garnering swift condemnation on social media, Face to Face Films announced that Guzman was “no longer a member” of the company. Calling her video “insensitive” in a Saturday statement on Facebook, the studio added that it did “not support nor can condone these comments made about fallen Officer Rivera.”