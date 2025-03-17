Cheat Sheet
Kate Middleton Downs a Guinness on St Patrick’s Day
DAY DRINKING
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Published 03.17.25 2:34PM EDT 
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales takes a sip of Guinness during her visit to Wellington Barracks, in central London, on March 17, 2025, where she met with meet with Irish Guards for their St Patrick's Day Parade.
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales takes a sip of Guinness during her visit to Wellington Barracks, in central London, on March 17, 2025, where she met with meet with Irish Guards for their St Patrick's Day Parade. EDDIE MULHOLLAND/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

A very happy day for the marketing department at a certain brand of alcoholic beverage today, after Kate Middleton daintily sipped on a small glass of Guinness at St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. The Princess of Wales, who is in remission after battling cancer, attended the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade of the Irish Guards in her capacity as their Colonel—a role she was unable to fulfill last year due to her cancer treatment. Dressed in a striking emerald green Alexander McQueen coat, Kate embodied the spirit of the occasion as she joined the Irish Guards for their parade, pinning shamrocks on their lapels. In a gesture of goodwill, she reportedly placed a sum of cash behind the bar, ensuring soldiers could enjoy celebratory drinks as well.

2

Actress Ordered Into Rehab as Ex Gains Custody of Kids

CUSTODY BATTLE
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.17.25 4:23PM EDT 
Actors Jaime King and Kyle Newman.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jaime King’s ex-husband Kyle Newman was awarded sole physical custody of their two sons after the actress was ordered to a six-month rehab program. While Newman and King will still share legal custody of their sons, James, 11, and Leo, 9, the boys will primarily live with their dad. Leo is the godson of Taylor Swift, who has counted King a member of her “girl gang” in the past. King is allowed to see her boys three times a week in hour blocks, but she will have to be watched by a list of approved supervisors. This is because the Hart of Dixie star has yet to complete a six-month drug and alcohol program involving weekly testing, and a 26-week parenting program with individual counseling to address case issues. She will also participate in counseling with her sons when deemed appropriate by their therapist. King and Newman, a filmmaker, had an acrimonious split in May 2020 after 13 years of marriage. In court documents, the actress accused Newman of abuse, and he accused her of being a “chronic drug addict” who is unwilling to seek treatment.

3
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.’ Star’s Cause of Death Revealed
GONE TOO SOON
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 03.17.25 4:13PM EDT 
The Vivienne attends RuPaul's Los Angeles DragCon at Los Angeles Convention Center on May 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
The Vivienne attends RuPaul's Los Angeles DragCon at Los Angeles Convention Center on May 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Drag star The Vivienne’s cause of death has been revealed two months after their passing at 32. According to the BBC, the performer’s family have confirmed that they died from a cardiac arrest caused by the effects of ketamine consumption. The Vivienne, who was born James Lee Williams, was found dead at their home in Cheshire in January. At the time, local police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding their death though an inquest is slated to take place in June. The drag icon’s sister, Chanel Williams, told the BBC that the family “continue to be completely devastated” by their loved one’s death and hope to work with a substance abuse charity to raise awareness. The Vivienne’s manager, Simon Jones, also told the outlet that he hopes by “releasing this information we can raise awareness about the dangers of ongoing ketamine usage and what it can do to your body.” The Vivienne is widely known for winning the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. in 2019, and for later becoming the only U.K. contestant to compete on the U.S. version of Drag Race All Stars.

Read it at BBC

4
Harvard Announces Free Tuition for Families Earning $200K or Less
LIFE-CHANGING
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 03.17.25 3:38PM EDT 
People walk through the gate on Harvard Yard at the Harvard University campus on June 29, 2023 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
People walk through the gate on Harvard Yard at the Harvard University campus on June 29, 2023 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Harvard will now be offering free tuition for undergraduate students coming from families earning $200,000 or less a year. In a statement Monday, the Ivy League disclosed that their financial aid expansion will begin in the 2025-2026 school year and applies to approximately 86 percent of U.S. families. The median household income in the U.S. is around $80,000, according to the most recent census report. In addition to having free tuition, families with annual incomes of $100,000 or less will be able to send their students to Harvard completely for free. According to CNBC, expenses like housing, travel, and supplies are estimated to cost around $26,000 a year. Students within that bracket will also be able to get a $2,000 start-up grant in their freshmen and junior years to help them transition out of college. Tuition at Harvard College for the 2024-2025 school year is $56,550. “Harvard has long sought to open our doors to the most talented students, no matter their financial circumstances,” Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences Hopi Hoekstra said in the university’s statement. “This investment in financial aid aims to make a Harvard College education possible for every admitted student.”

Read it at The Harvard Gazette

5
Ben Stiller Plans to Enter the Healthy Soda Wars With Own Brand
BETTING ON BUBBLES
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.17.25 2:50PM EDT 
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Ben Stiller attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Ben Stiller attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic

Actor Ben Stiller is setting his sights on the soda business. The 59-year-old is exploring plans to launch a low-sugar soda named Stiller’s, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. The Severance producer and director has been talking about raising funds for the venture, although nothing is finalized. A trademark application for Stiller’s filed in November described the beverage as a fruit-flavored carbonated beverage. If he does launch the venture, Stiller plans to star in the advertisements promoting the product. The last time Stiller was involved in the soda business, he pitched Pepsi Zero Sugar in a 2023 Super Bowl spot. Stiller’s healthy soda will enter the market amidst a healthy soda boom. On Monday, PepsiCo Inc. announced that it will acquire popular prebiotic soda brand Poppi for $1.95 billion. Meanwhile, in February, Coca-Cola Co. launched its own prebiotic soda called Simply Pop. Other celebrity beverages include Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Zoa Energy, Blake Lively’s Betty Buzz and Betty Booze, and Katy Perry’s non-alcoholic De Soi.

Read it at Bloomberg

6
Drake’s Label Says He’s Just Suing Because He ‘Lost a Rap Battle’
'UNJUSTIFIED'
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.17.25 3:18PM EDT 
Published 03.17.25 2:11PM EDT 
Drake performs during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Universal Music Group, rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s label, has filed a seething motion to dismiss Drake’s lawsuit against it after the label promoted his rival Lamar’s “Not Like Us” diss track, Variety reports. UMG didn’t seem to pull any punches against its client, saying the “One Dance” star was suing his own label for revenge because he “lost a rap battle” against Lamar that Drake initiated. UMG added that the 38-year-old only took legal action to “salve his wounds.” The motion, filed Monday, pushes for the suit to be dismissed, condemning Drake’s actions after he lost to Lamar: “Instead of accepting the loss like the unbothered rap artist he often claims to be, he has sued his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds. Plaintiff’s Complaint is utterly without merit and should be dismissed with prejudice.” It notes that another reason the defamation suit should be dismissed is because Drake himself signed a public petition less than three years ago criticizing “the trend of prosecutors using artists’ creative expression against them” when misjudging rap lyrics as fact. “Drake was right then and is wrong now,” the motion read. “Complaint’s unjustified claims against UMG are no more than Drake’s attempt to save face for his unsuccessful rap battle with Lamar.” Meanwhile, Drake’s lead attorney Michael Gottlieb slammed UMG in a statement to the Daily Beast. “UMG wants to pretend that this is about a rap battle in order to distract its shareholders, artists and the public from a simple truth: a greedy company is finally being held responsible for profiting from dangerous misinformation that has already resulted in multiple acts of violence,” he said.

Read it at Variety

7
‘The Girl on the Train’ Actress Dies of Rare Cancer at 43
WILL BE MISSED
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.17.25 10:35AM EDT 
Belgian actress and member of the Un Certain Regard jury Emilie Dequenne arrives for the screening of the film "The Old Oak" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 26, 2023.
Belgian actress and member of the Un Certain Regard jury Emilie Dequenne arrives for the screening of the film "The Old Oak" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 26, 2023. Valery HACHE / AFP/ Getty Images

Belgian actress Emilie Dequenne has died at age 43, the Daily Mail reported. The actress, best known for starring in the BBC television drama The Missing, passed away in a hospital just outside Paris on Sunday. In October 2023, the award-winning actress revealed that she was suffering from a cancer of the adrenal gland called adrenocortical carcinoma. In April of last year, she shared news of her complete remission, adding that she is determined to return to her career and life. “I was close to forgetting because I was leaving the hospital today after 13 days. ... What a tough battle,” she wrote in an Instagram post. However, she suffered a relapse at the end of 2024. On December 1, Dequenne told French television show TF1 that she would focus on her health because of her deteriorating condition. “I know I will not live as long as planned,” she said. Dequenne’s first role was in Rosetta, which won the award for Best Actress and the Golden Palm at the Cannes Film Festival in 1999 and launched her career. She garnered more awards for a series of performances in French language films like The Girl on the Train in 2009 and Our Children in 2012.

Read it at The Daily Mail

8
More Eggs Than Fentanyl Being Seized in Border Crackdown
EGG HUNT
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.17.25 10:58AM EDT 
A sign limits the number of cartons of eggs a customer can purchase at a grocery store in Gloucester, Massachusetts, U.S., March 8, 2025.
Brian Snyder/REUTERS

President Donald Trump says he’s cracking down on fentanyl smugglers at the border—but customs officers are more likely to bust people sneaking in eggs. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data shows a 36 percent increase in attempted egg smuggling since last October, with San Diego seeing a whopping 158 percent jump in cases. Officers have seized 3,768 poultry-related products, compared to 352 busts of fentanyl. The spike in poultry-related crime—thieves in Pennsylvania stole more than 100,000 eggs worth $40,000 in a night-time raid last month—highlights just how far consumers and suppliers are willing to go to sidestep skyrocketing egg prices, which have cracked record highs due the culling of more than 166 million birds amid the worst avian flu outbreak in a decade. A dozen A-grade large eggs hit $5.90 last month, nearly double last year’s price and the highest price on record. While Trump vowed to bring down food prices on “day one” of his second term, relief is taking a little longer. The U.S. Department of Agriculture expects egg prices to rise 41 percent this year over last year’s average.

Read it at The Telegraph

9
Lindsay Lohan’s Father Has Been Arrested—Yet Again
BACK IN JAIL
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.17.25 12:24PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 13: Lindsay Lohan and her father Michael Lohan were seen out in SoHo on April 13, 2016 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 13: Lindsay Lohan and her father Michael Lohan were seen out in SoHo on April 13, 2016 in New York City. Robert Kamau/GC Images

Actress Lindsay Lohan’s father, Michael Lohan, was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, TMZ reported. The 64-year-old was booked into jail at 5:18 p.m. after being arrested on a probation violation charge, according to jail records. He is expected to appear in count on Monday. Lohan ended up behind bars in the South Florida jail after an arrest warrant was issued by his probation officer. The warrant stems from a February incident in Harris County, Texas, where Lohan was arrested on charges of continuous violence against the family. Authorities allege that Lohan assaulted his estranged wife, Kate Major, at her home, where she lives with their children. This arrest prompted Lohan’s probation officer to issue the warrant, as Lohan had been on probation since 2022 for a conviction related to patient brokering at a rehab facility he operates. As of Monday morning, Lohan was still in custody at the Palm Beach County Main Detention Center.

Read it at TMZ

10
Mall Staple Forever 21 Will Close All U.S. Stores
BYE OL’ RELIABLE
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.17.25 11:17AM EDT 
Published 03.17.25 11:16AM EDT 
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 20: A sign advertising a storewide sale is displayed in a window at a Forever 21 store that is preparing to close on February 20, 2025 in San Francisco, California.
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 20: A sign advertising a storewide sale is displayed in a window at a Forever 21 store that is preparing to close on February 20, 2025 in San Francisco, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Mall staple Forever 21 is set to permanently close all of its stores in the United States after filing for bankruptcy for the second time, NBC reported. The operator of its U.S. branch blamed the decision on rising costs and consumer trends. Although the youth fashion retailer’s stores and U.S. website remain operational, the company has begun winding down and is seeking a last-minute bidder to offload its assets. Originally founded in 1984 by Korean immigrants in California, Forever 21 became a mall staple for younger customers looking for designer-inspired styles at a discounted price. The company’s sales reached $1 billion in 2005. But by 2010, the brand began to lose steam to uber-cheap rivals like Shein. By 2019, the company’s plight only worsened due to COVID-19. It filed for bankruptcy for the first time and was rescued by Authentic Brands. In a 2024 interview, the CEO of Authentic deemed his purchase of Forever 21 “the biggest mistake I made.”

Read it at NBC News

