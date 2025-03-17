Actress Ordered Into Rehab as Ex Gains Custody of Kids

A very happy day for the marketing department at a certain brand of alcoholic beverage today, after Kate Middleton daintily sipped on a small glass of Guinness at St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. The Princess of Wales, who is in remission after battling cancer, attended the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade of the Irish Guards in her capacity as their Colonel—a role she was unable to fulfill last year due to her cancer treatment. Dressed in a striking emerald green Alexander McQueen coat, Kate embodied the spirit of the occasion as she joined the Irish Guards for their parade, pinning shamrocks on their lapels. In a gesture of goodwill, she reportedly placed a sum of cash behind the bar, ensuring soldiers could enjoy celebratory drinks as well.
