Actress Breaks Silence on ‘Excruciating’ Psych Ward Visit

Jennifer Esposito has broken her silence after spending time in a psych ward. The actress told the Heel Squad podcast that her time inside was “seven of the most excruciating hours of [her] entire life.” The Blue Blood alum revealed that she even threatened to “jump out of a window” after several misdiagnoses. “[They] put a label of crazy on so quickly because they don’t understand, like, anything beyond their pills,” she said. “And I thought, ‘If I ever get out of here, I have to do something.’” The actress recalled being misdiagnosed with IBS and MS before her current diagnosis of Celiac disease—an autoimmune disease triggered by an intolerance to gluten. Esposito, 53, also recalled experiencing depression, panic attacks, and constantly feeling sick. When she finally went to the doctor, she learned her liver was failing and that the doctor was “not so sure how she was alive.”