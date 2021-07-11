‘Tens of Thousands’ Worth of Jewels Belonging to Jodie Turner-Smith Stolen after Cannes Film Festival
STOLEN
Jodie Turner-Smith’s time in Cannes didn’t go as she expected. After the premiere of her latest film, After Yang, at the famous film festival, Turner-Smith reportedly spent almost three hours at a French police station reporting a jewelry theft that happened on Friday, Variety reports. According to Nice-Matin, a local publication that reported on the incident, Turner-Smith was allegedly staying at the Marriott when jewelry worth tens of thousands of euros was stolen from her, however, those details have yet to be confirmed. The report also stated that there were no signs of forced entry as a key card was used to enter the room. High-profile jewel thefts have happened during the festival in the past, most notably the 2013 Chopard theft totaling $1 million at the Novotel.