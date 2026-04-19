Actress Dies at 57 After Being Found Unresponsive in Pool
Moroccan-French actress Nadia Farès died from cardiac arrest on Saturday. She was 57. “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death this Friday of Nadia Farès. France has lost a great artist, but for us, it is above all a mother that we have just lost,” her daughters, Cylia and Shana Chasman, wrote in a statement to Agence France-Presse. The actress was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a private club in Paris last week and was placed in a medically induced coma before her death. The cause of her injuries is currently under investigation, but “no offense has been identified at this stage,” according to local reports. The actress is best known for her role as Judith Herault in the cerebral thriller The Crimson River, released in 2000. She also starred in the 2007 films War and Storm Warning. She was most recently featured in Netflix’s 2016 series Marseille. The 57-year-old was set to direct an action comedy that she wrote the screenplay for this September. She is survived by her ex-husband, Steve Chasman, and two daughters.