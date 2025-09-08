Actress Olivia Wilde Spotted Kissing Pop Star’s Ex-Husband

Police in the Czech Republic have finally apprehended a mysterious speed freak who has taunted cops by speeding past them in a Ferrari Formula 1 car for nearly six years. Police captured the “Phantom Ferrari driver” after tailing him to a property in the nearby village of Bulk, 37 miles outside of Prague. It was there that they arrested a 51-year-old man clad in full racing gear. The phantom driver briefly refused to get out of his car and accused officers of trespassing on his property before submitting to the arrest, with local media claiming he refused to remove his helmet or answer any questions at the police station. A man claiming to be his son later told the press he thought the police response—which included dozens of police cars and a helicopter surrounding his house—was a disproportionate response to “a supposed traffic violation.” Police first tracked down the alleged owner of the car six years ago, who denied ever driving it on the motorway. It is currently unknown whether he is the same person the police arrested.
Actress and director Olivia Wilde was spotted canoodling with singer Ellie Goulding’s ex-husband, art dealer Caspar Jopling, after a lengthy three-hour dinner date. Wilde, 41, and Jopling, 33, were seen at London’s celebrity-attracting upscale pub, The Pelican, and reportedly “couldn’t keep their hands off each other,” an unnamed source told Page Six. Onlookers report that the two seemed happy, joking and laughing at dinner before they “kissed passionately in the street like a pair of teenagers,” before getting into a cab together. The Daily Beast has reached out to Wilde and Jopling’s representatives for comment. Wilde made headlines during her brief relationship with pop star Harry Styles, 31, from 2021 to 2022, whom she met while directing Don’t Worry Darling, in which Styles starred. Their relationship fueled vicious gossip, especially among Styles’ dedicated fanbase. Wilde shares two young children, ages 11 and 8, with her ex-partner, Ted Lasso actor Jason Sudeikis. Jopling is also co-parenting his four-year-old son with Goulding, who is dating actor Beau Minniear. In 2024, the “Love Me Like You Do” singer said on social media that she and Jopling remained “the closest of friends” and were “successfully co-parenting.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
More than 160 passengers were forced to exit a Boeing 737-800 by the aircraft’s emergency slides after its landing gear appears to have collapsed upon touching the runway. The 16-year-old WestJet plane, which took off from Toronto, was arriving at Sint Maarten in the Caribbean at roughly 5:30 p.m. when the incident took place on Sunday, prompting the dispatch of emergency services and firefighters to the scene. “The aircraft’s slides were activated, and all guests and crew safely evacuated and were transported to the terminal,” the airline said in a statement, adding the cause of what it said was a “hard landing” remains unknown as it awaits “confirmation on the exact nature of the incident.” The country’s tourism minister, Grisha Heylinger-Marten, expressed concern about the incident. “It was clear that more work needs to be done regarding protocols for situations like this. For most, this was the first real-world incident of this magnitude, not a drill,” she said. “A full debriefing meeting with all stakeholders will take place so lessons are learned and improvements are made.”
Charlie Sheen is pulling back the curtain on the demons that drove him to addiction, revealing that a lifelong struggle with stuttering first pushed him toward alcohol. “Drinking just... it softened the edges,” Sheen told Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan while promoting his new memoir, The Book of Sheen. “It gave me just freedom of speech.” Sheen said it wasn’t until his 2000 role on the sitcom Spin City that he finally opened up to colleagues about his stutter. “When I got the first script for Spin and I was going through it, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s a problem. That’s gonna be a problem. I can’t say that,’” he recalled. “So yeah, when in doubt, just be human enough to be vulnerable, and to know that it’s OK to ask for help.” But by then, Sheen said, he was already deep in a spiral. He first tried crack cocaine in 1992, he said, just two years after his family staged an intervention that led to his first stint in rehab. “It’s hard to ask for help when somebody else has raised your hand for you,” Sheen admitted. “Wanting to always be in control of things, wanting to do things my way.”
Legendary Supertramp co-founder and frontman Rick Davies has died at 81 after fighting cancer. The British songwriter, who penned “Goodbye Stranger” and “Bloody Well Right,” died at home in Long Island, the band said in a statement announcing his death. The band said, “The Supertramp Partnership is very sad to announce the death of the Supertramp founder, Rick Davies, after a long illness. Rick passed away at his home on Long Island on September 5th. We had the privilege of knowing him, and playing with him for over fifty years. We offer our sincere condolences to Sue Davies.” The Guardian reports Davies was diagnosed with the bone marrow-attacking multiple myeloma in 2015. Born in Swindon in 1944, he was the only original member still in the band after the other co-founder, Roger Hodgson, left the band in 1983 to pursue a solo career. Disputes about royalties blighted their relationship. In a social media post, the band also paid tribute to Davies for his “warmth, resilience, and devotion to his wife Sue.”
Vogue veteran Anna Wintour shared how her iconic bob became her signature style after one bad haircut. The cultural icon told the story in an interview for The New Yorker published Friday. “Well, for my hair, it was always pretty much this way,” Wintour said, having donned the bob for decades. “Some British hairdresser decided they were going to experiment on me, and they cut it into three layers, and it was honestly the worst haircut you’ve ever seen in your entire life,“ she recalled. ”I think I wore a hat for a year, and then after that I resolved not to cut my hair except this way ever again. And I mean the glasses are just because I’m very shortsighted, but they also helped me get through situations.” Wintour, now 75, recently stepped down from her position as the magazine’s editor-in-chief after 37 years. While the longtime editor will remain at the publication as the Global Editorial Director, Chloe Malle has been appointed as her replacement. “I feel great. I love Chloe. I am very happy for her,” Wintour said. “Chloe consistently came back with the clearest vision and the most original ideas and understanding of what a Vogue... in two years is going to look like.”
Residents of a building in Germany tormented by relentless late-night doorbell rings were stunned to discover the culprit was not a cruel prankster, but a slug. The incident in Schwaback, southern Germany, saw enraged residents call the police after someone—or something—repeatedly rang their doorbells after midnight, only to vanish when they answered the call. Initially suspecting a classic “klingelstreich,” the German term for a doorbell-ditch prank, residents grew increasingly uneasy as the ringing continued unabated. Two responding police officers were also baffled when the ringing continued even after they arrived at the scene, and the building’s motion sensor failed to activate. But upon closer inspection of the metal bell plate, officers discovered a slime trail left by a humble garden slug, who had been setting off the sensitive doorbell sensors by repeatedly sliding over the panel. Local police confirmed the unusual culprit had been “brought down to size, taught about its territory boundaries and placed on a nearby stretch of grass,” resolving the mollusc-made havoc.
Donald Trump endured another confusing senior moment when he said he had “just left” the Middle East—having actually last visited four months ago. “Leaders from all over the world that talked to me… I just left the Middle East—King of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE… Then I was with the heads of NATO,” Trump, 79, boasted during an address to the White House Religious Liberty Commission at the Museum of the Bible on Monday, in a clip posted by journalist Aaron Rupar to Bluesky. However, the president’s Middle East tour—Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE—actually took place back in mid-May. He then met “the heads of NATO” at the Hague summit on June 24–25. Trump’s embarrassing slips are becoming a pattern documented by the Daily Beast over the past few months. The president has forgotten the name of the ocean he meant on Fox & Friends, blanked on a “big” war he says he ended, failed to spot Finland’s president sitting directly opposite him, and misnamed DHS Secretary Kristi Noem as golfer Cristie Kerr, among others.
A man has died after being gored by a bull at an annual bull-running festival in Spain. Footage of the horrifying incident shows the 57-year-old being run down and charged in the street by the animal—named Mosquetero, or ‘Musketeer’ in English—at around 6:30 P.M. Sunday in Ubrique, a picturesque town in the south-western province of Cadiz. The man, who has not been identified, was confirmed dead later that evening. Town hall officials say they’re declaring a day of mourning to coincide with the day of the town’s patron saint. “We would like to express our sincere condolences and solidarity to the family, friends and loved ones of the deceased,” they said in a statement, calling for “understanding, calm and cooperation” even as some locals took aim at authorities for holding the bull-run in the first place. “‘This would have been a preventable death if our council did not promote these kinds of backward events under the guise of tradition,” one person said. Deaths during bull-running events are not unheard of. An 18-year-old died in August 2022 after being gored by a bull that charged him with its horns on fire during festivities in the town of Soneja on Spain’s east coast.
A British Airways flight heading to Singapore was forced to make an emergency landing at Sydney Airport on Monday. The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner issued the highest possible distress signal a pilot can give after reporting smoke in the cockpit around an hour after takeoff, prompting it to turn around. “We heard the captain say we need a senior crew member to come to the cockpit now, and then we started thinking there’s something wrong,” passenger Mandy Ramson told 7News. Around 10 minutes later, the crew announced that they were turning around because “they smelled fuel in the cockpit. It was really, really scary,” she added. The cause of the smoke has not yet been determined, but the aircraft landed safely with no injuries. An investigation into the incident is now underway. “The flight landed safely with crew and customers disembarking as they normally would, and our teams are working hard to get their journeys back on track as soon as possible,” an airline spokesperson said.