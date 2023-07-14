Actress Rosanna Arquette Crashed Into Malibu Shopping Center: Cops
‘LOST CONTROL’
Actress Rosanna Arquette crashed her car into a shopping center in Malibu on Tuesday morning while attempting to park, authorities said. The Desperately Seeking Susan star, 63, was confirmed as being involved in the incident in which she apparently “lost control of her vehicle” and drove into the Point Dume Village shopping center, a Malibu/Lost Hills sheriff’s deputy told Fox News. Officials say there was no indication of impairment due to drugs or alcohol, and she was taken to hospital for precautionary measures. “She was a little shook up about what happened,” Los Angeles Fire Station 71 Captain Mike Rivera told The Malibu Times. No pedestrians were reported injured, with Rivera adding that three pillars supporting a roof were hit by the car and “we had two tables nearby but luckily no one was sitting there.”