Actress Rosario Dawson Officially Comes Out
Actress Rosario Dawson, girlfriend of Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), has officially come out in an interview with Bustle after many fans assumed she had come out in a pro-LGBTQ Instagram post in 2018. “People kept saying that I [came out]... I didn’t do that,” she said after being asked about the 2018 Instagram post she made to celebrate Pride month. “I mean, it’s not inaccurate, but I never did come out come out. I mean, I guess I am now.” The actress elaborated that she had “never had a relationship in that space,” so it “never felt like an authentic calling” to her. Dawson made some appearances on Booker’s campaign trail before the senator dropped out of the race earlier this year. This comes after a lawsuit filed last year alleged that Dawson and three members of her family subjected a transgender man to “transphobic harassment and violent abuse,” NBC News reports.