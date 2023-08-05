Actress Changes Name After Filing for Divorce
IT’S OVER
Chicago PD actress Sophia Bush has filed for divorce from her husband of just a year and wasted no time ditching her married name on her social media. The One Tree Hill alum has wiped ‘Hughes’ from her Instagram handle, as well as all pictures of her husband, after People magazine confirmed she had filed for divorce from Grant Hughes on Friday. The shocking news comes just seven weeks after the actress posted a loved-up picture of the pair on their one-year wedding anniversary calling their union the “best decision of my life.” Bush and Hughes, an entrepreneur and philanthropist, were friends for 10 years before things became romantic during the pandemic. Bush was previously married to former One Tree Hill co-star Chad Michael Murray but split five months after their April 2005 wedding.