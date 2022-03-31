Actress Susan Lucci Mourns the Death of Her Husband

CHEAT SHEET
Soap opera star Susan Lucci is mourning the death of her husband of more than 50 years, television producer Helmut Huber, People magazine reports. Huber—who married Lucci in 1969 and had two children with her—was 84 years old. “A family man, he was a loyal friend, and loved them deeply,” a family rep told the magazine. “With a roaring sense of humor, larger-than-life personality, and a practical problem-solver, he lived his life to the fullest. Mr. Huber who formerly raced motorcycles in Austria was a first-rate skier, and avid golfer, belonging to the Garden City Golf Club and Westhampton Country Club.” The All My Children actress last posted a photo of her with Huber on Valentine’s Day, when they were out to dinner.