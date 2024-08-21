‘Actual Billionaire’ J.B. Pritzker Has DNC Message for Trump
BIG BUCKS
CHICAGO, Illinois — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker mocked Donald Trump in a speech at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night by hitting him where it hurts: his wallet. “Donald Trump thinks we should trust him on the economy because he claims to be very rich,” the governor said. “Take it from an actual billionaire. Trump is rich in only one thing: stupidity.” Pritzker’s own story isn’t exactly a rags-to-riches tale. He was born in Palo Alto to one of the country’s wealthiest families; his father was the president of Hyatt Hotels. Still, he dedicated his remarks on the DNC stage to talking about how Democrats would ease Americans’ economic struggles, unlike the Republican nominee. And the billionaire quip wasn’t the only dig the governor got in about Trump’s financial situation. “We eliminated the grocery tax,” Pritzker said. “Donald hasn’t been in a grocery store since his first bankruptcy.” Pritzker is worth $3.5 billion, according to Forbes, making him the richest office-holder in America.