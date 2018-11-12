Actually Enjoy Flossing Your Teeth With An Aqua Flosser
FLOSS BETTER
Do you floss regularly? Are you just lying because you're worried your dentists will find out? Either way, the act of flossing kind of sucks. How is there not a better way to clean between your teeth than to shove a piece of waxed string through them? Well, there actually is a better way. Enter the Aqua Flosser. Remove all the gunk that builds up between brushings and get healthier, cleaner gums with the power of water. This dentist-recommended flosser is just $39.99, a lot less than getting a cavity filed or getting treated for gingivitis. Plus, this flosser comes with four attachments to make sure you're getting a clean bill of health at your next dentist appointment. And next time you go, you won't have to lie about how often you floss.
