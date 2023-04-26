Idaho Library Reverses Book Ban After Breaking Open Meetings Law

CHEAT SHEET
An Idaho library board that voted to remove six books from shelves without giving the community notice has reversed that decision and says it has no immediate plans to revisit the matter. The Idaho Statesman reported that the Ada Community Library board violated Idaho’s Open Meeting Law by banning Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eye and other books it deemed “harmful to children” without making clear it was an agenda item. The board acknowledges the error and reiterates that those votes are ineffective and the books discussed will remain in the library’s collection pending any further action,” the board said in a statement said.