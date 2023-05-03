CHEAT SHEET
Playwright Dies Weeks Before First Show on Broadway Opens
British playwright Adam Brace has died, a London theater confirmed. “It is with deep sadness we announce that our much-loved friend, colleague and client Adam Brace died on Saturday 29th April,” Soho Theatre said in a statement Tuesday. “Adam was 43 and died after a short illness.” His death comes mere weeks ahead of the Broadway debut of his show Just For Us, which opens at the Hudson Theater on June 26. The one-man production stars Brace’s longtime comedian friend Alex Edelman. “He was my closest collaborator for more than a decade, but more importantly, he was one of my closest friends,” Edelman tweeted Tuesday. “I don’t feel ready to acknowledge the magnitude of this loss, but I already feel it.”