Idaho Library Removes Books Based on Bill That Was Vetoed

Read it at Idaho Statesman
An Idaho library board voted to remove six books from its shelves in accordance with a bill that the governor actually vetoed. The Ada Community Library said the books—including Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eye and Maia Kobabe’s Gender Queer—were deemed “harmful for minors.” The Idaho Statesman reports that librarians are exempt from an existing state law that prohibits the dissemination of harmful material. The board’s vote was not advertised beforehand; the agenda item only specified a “legislative update.”