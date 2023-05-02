CNN Guest Blasts CNN Owner’s Salary During On-Air WGA Chat
TOO CLOSE TO HOME
A star television writer on strike with the Writers Guild of America found a truly bold analogy to bring up with a CNN host on Tuesday morning, invoking the salary of the network’s owner to explain why writers are picketing. “David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, which is the parent company of the network I’m talking to you on right now, was paid $250 million last year, a quarter of a billion dollars,” Adam Ruins Everything host Adam Conover said. “That’s about the same level as what 10,000 writers are asking him to pay all of us collectively, alright. So I would say if you’re being paid $250 million... these companies are making enormous amounts of money, their profits are going up. It’s ridiculous for them to plead poverty.” The moment seemed to surprise host Sara Sidner, who joked that Conover’s reference may get her in trouble. “Thank you so much for coming on because you ruin everything,” she said. “You may have just ruined my career, but I don’t mind. Appreciate you coming on.”