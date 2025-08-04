Adam Driver Meltdown Is Being Used to Teach Wolves That Humans Are Bad
METHOD ACTING
Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson’s performance in 2019’s Marriage Story is helping to protect livestock from wolves, The Wall Street Journal reports. Audio from the explosive screaming match between the actors’ respective characters in the Oscar-winning film is being used by United States Department of Agriculture to scare wolves from cattle via a loudspeaker. Other deterring sounds include fireworks, gunshots, and AC/DC’s 1990 track “Thunderstruck.” A district supervisor in Oregon told the publication, “I need the wolves to respond and know that, hey, humans are bad.” The “wolf hazing” practice began in the area after 11 cows in 20 days were killed by the wolves. The loudspeakers are carried by drones that can detect the animals. Besides saving U.S. cattle, Driver and Johansson’s blistering argument in Noah Baumbach’s semi-autobiographical film about a deteriorating marriage also earned them Oscar nods for Best Actor and Best Actress. Supporting Actress Laura Dern took home the gold for her role as their divorce attorney in 2020.