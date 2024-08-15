CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Adam Epstein, Broadway Producer of ‘Hairspray,’ Dies at 49

    R.I.P.

    Clay Walker

    Adam Epstein at the Broadway premiere of “Cry-Baby.”

    Patrick McMullan/Getty

    The Broadway community is mourning one of its own. The prolific producer Adam Epstein died Tuesday at 49, according to The Hollywood Reporter, after a short battle with brain cancer. Epstein was best known for producing the Broadway smash Hairspray at just 30. His participation earned him a Tony Award. In addition to the musical, Epstein had a hand in bringing productions of Amadeus, Cry-Baby, The Wedding Singer, and A View From the Bridge to life on stage. “Adam was the youngest producer I had ever worked with when we met on Hairspray,” choreographer Jerry Mitchell told the publication in a statement. “I will always be grateful for his support and encouragement and care for all of us.” Epstein was a Miami native and a New York University graduate. In addition to theater, Epstein had a passion for politics and hosted a political podcast, Dirty Moderate.

    Read it at The Hollywood Reporter