Adam Epstein, Broadway Producer of ‘Hairspray,’ Dies at 49
R.I.P.
The Broadway community is mourning one of its own. The prolific producer Adam Epstein died Tuesday at 49, according to The Hollywood Reporter, after a short battle with brain cancer. Epstein was best known for producing the Broadway smash Hairspray at just 30. His participation earned him a Tony Award. In addition to the musical, Epstein had a hand in bringing productions of Amadeus, Cry-Baby, The Wedding Singer, and A View From the Bridge to life on stage. “Adam was the youngest producer I had ever worked with when we met on Hairspray,” choreographer Jerry Mitchell told the publication in a statement. “I will always be grateful for his support and encouragement and care for all of us.” Epstein was a Miami native and a New York University graduate. In addition to theater, Epstein had a passion for politics and hosted a political podcast, Dirty Moderate.