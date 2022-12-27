CHEAT SHEET
Ringleader in Whitmer Kidnapping Plot Gets 16 Years
The Michigan man accused of masterminding a deranged scheme to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and force her into a violent show trial has been sentenced to 16 years behind bars. Adam Fox was convicted of conspiracy charges in August, along with his co-defendant and fellow member of the Three Percenters militia group Barry Croft Jr. Croft is due to be sentenced Wednesday. Prosecutors said the men hoped to instigate a “second American Revolution” by kidnapping Whitmer at the height of the COVID pandemic and as tensions ran high ahead of the 2020 presidential election.