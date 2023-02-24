The man who narrowly lost to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) in the 2022 midterms has confirmed that he is going to step up to bat again to take on the controversial right-wing lawmaker—but how will this time be different?

On this week’s episode of The New Abnormal, Adam Frisch claims that while Boebert may have snagged the election by a slim margin of 546 votes, “she’s not focused on the job and she’s focused on herself.”

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

He says this time around, he has been given the gift of time, and while he says he’s sticking “with the same plan” as last time, “the better thing is, is that we just have a lot more time… to get out there and have a chance to meet people and realize I’m a normal human being that truly cares and connects with, I think better than the alternative, the current alternative, when it comes to the them and their families and their businesses and their communities.

“I don’t care how you voted in your prior years, just think about who do you want representing you in the halls of Congress for you, your family, your business, and your community.”

Then, Jay Willis, editor-in-chief of the legal website Balls and Strikes, explains the oral arguments SCOTUS heard this week surrounding two cases that deal with a measure protecting internet companies, called Section 230, and what they mean.

“Section 230 has become this sort of bogeyman that conservatives tend to bring up every time one of their posts doesn't get enough retweets. During his pre-insurrection heyday, Trump was railing against Section 230 a lot. Same with people like Josh Hawley, Marco Rubio have introduced legislation to peel back its protections.”

“Congress passed this law back in 1996 but hasn’t done a whole lot with it since, despite how much change has taken place on the internet since then. So when the court agreed to hear this case against this sort of culture war backdrop, it’s like, ‘Uh oh!’ Generally when the conservative court weighs in on culture war stuff, it hasn’t gone well of late, let’s put it that way.”

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.