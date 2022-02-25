Smiling Rioter Who Carried Off Pelosi’s Podium Gets 75 Days Behind Bars
‘ASHAMED’
Adam Johnson, the Florida rioter who was photographed smiling with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s podium in tow during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, has been sentenced to 75 days in prison. U.S. District Court Judge Reggie B. Walton said the stay at home father of five made a “mockery” of the riots when he carried off Pelosi’s podium. Johnson expressed some remorse during his trial, saying he was “ashamed” to have participated in the attack and said he had never intended to harm Pelosi, despite videos that show him trying to open the door to an office he believed to belong to Pelosi. “If I did find her, I would ask for a selfie with her, if anything,” he said. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Arco spoke on his “sense of entitlement and privilege.” “Mr. Johnson was part of a mob. He knew that,” she said.