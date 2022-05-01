Adam Kinzinger Calls Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Insane’ for Playing ‘Victim’ Over Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
‘A FEW QUESTIONS’
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), one of a pair of Republicans on the nine-member House select panel probing Jan. 6, said Sunday that’d he would “love” to ask Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) “a few questions” about a choice text she allegedly sent in the wake of the Capitol riot. Greene’s lawyers have contended the congresswoman has “no recollection” of writing the Jan. 17 text to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, advising him that certain GOP lawmakers wanted then-President Donald Trump to declare “Marshall law.”
Instead, her legal team has insisted, Greene is “a victim” of the insurrection. Appearing on CBS News’ Face the Nation this weekend, Kinzinger refuted her “amazing” strategy, saying that when Greene “is confronted, she’s all of a sudden a victim and a poor, helpless congresswoman that’s just trying to do her job. It’s insane,” he said. “We want the information. Look, history is not going to judge her or people like her that are buying the big lie well. I firmly believe that.”