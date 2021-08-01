Rep. Kinzinger Open to Slapping Kevin McCarthy With Subpoena Over Jan. 6 Attack
INNER STRIFE
Rep. Adam Kinzinger on Sunday announced his support for issuing subpoenas to lawmakers with knowledge of President Trump’s response to and involvement in the Jan. 6 attacks, including members of his own party, like Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. In a Sunday interview on ABC’s This Week, Kinzinger claimed there would be a “significant” number of subpoenas issued to compel many people to testify on the events related to the attacks. “I want to know what the president was doing every moment of that day,” Kinzinger said. “This is stuff that we can’t sweep under the rug of ‘that was a whole seven months ago.’”
Meanwhile, GOP Rep. Jim Jordan recently admitted to speaking with the former president on Jan. 6, The Hill reports.
Kinzinger came up short of announcing his support for calling President Trump to testify, but claimed the panel wouldn’t necessarily need him in order to gather all the facts. “We may not even have to talk to Donald Trump to get the information,” Kinzinger said. “There were tons of people around him.”