Adam Kinzinger Vows to Fight Trump ‘Cancer’ After Leaving Congress
GOING DOWN SWINGING
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), the Never-Trump congressman who recently announced he will not seek re-election, insisted on Sunday that he will continue his battle against the “cancer” of Trumpism outside of Congress. One of just 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection, Kinzinger was pressed on ABC’s This Week to expand on his promise to keep up the political fight.
“You can fight against the cancer in the Republican Party of lies, of conspiracy, of dishonesty, and you ultimately come to the realization that basically it’s me, Liz Cheney, and a few others that are telling the truth,” the Illinois lawmaker said. “And there are about 190 people in the Republican Party that aren’t going to say a word, and there’s a leader of the Republican caucus that is embracing Donald Trump with all he can.”
Asked if he had given Trump a “win” by leaving Congress—the ex-president celebrated the announcement by gleefully declaring “two down, eight to go”—Kinzinger conceded he “potentially” may have before noting: “It’s not really handing a win as much to Donald Trump as it is to the cancerous kind of lie and conspiracy—not just wing anymore—but mainstream argument of the Republican Party.”