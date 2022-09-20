Adam Levine Denies Affair—but Admits He ‘Crossed the Line’

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine denied cheating on his wife on Tuesday, after at least two young women came forward with screenshots of their flirty conversations this week.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” Levine said in a statement to TMZ.

The controversy reared its ugly head on Monday, when Instagram and OnlyFans model Sumner Stroh published a now-viral TikTok. In the video, Stroh says she feels “exploited” and “manipulated” after having a year-long affair with “a man married to a Victoria’s Secret model" when she was younger.

Levine has been married to former Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo since 2014. They have two children. Prinsloo is currently pregnant with their third.

Stroh’s video includes screenshots of Instagram DMs purportedly from Levine, in which the 43-year-old musician told her, “You are 50 times hotter in person.” For good measure, he added, "And so am i hahah."

The model—who described his sound as "elevator music"—says she stopped talking to him for a period of "months." In a screenshot dated June 1, he appeared to ask her if he could name his child Sumner, after her.

"I was like, 'I’m in hell.' Like I have to be in hell at this point. My morals were unknowingly compromised. I was completely manipulated," she says in the video, adding that she's only coming forward after discovering that a friend whom she shared the screenshots with tried to sell them to a tabloid.

She declined to comment for this article.

Later on Monday, a TikTok account with the username @alysonrosef posted two videos showing private DM conversations with Levine.

“If any other girl has experiences with him, which I’m sure they have, I think they should post it, because I feel really bad for his wife,” the woman said.

Levine denies going any further than coquettish messages.

“In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family,” he said in his statement. “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

A representative for Levine and Prinsloo did not respond to requests for comment from The Daily Beast.