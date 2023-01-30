Adam Levine Welcomes New Baby After Cringy Sexting Scandal
CONGRATS
Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine recently welcomed another baby with Victoria’s Secret Angel Behati Prinsloo, according to People. The couple, who are parents to daughters Gio Grace and Dusty Rose, have yet to disclose further details about their newest child. The third addition to the family comes on the backend of a turbulent time for the couple, in which Levine and Prinsloo stayed steadfast through a slew of cringe-inducing sexts and cheating allegations against the singer in September. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” Levine confessed at the time on Instagram. “To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again.” Prinsloo proudly displayed her baby bump throughout the pregnancy, marking her growing size with glammed out photo shoots.