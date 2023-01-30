CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Adam Levine Welcomes New Baby After Cringy Sexting Scandal

    CONGRATS

    Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling

    Breaking News Intern

    Recording artist Adam Levine (R) and Behati Prinsloo attend the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California.

    Christopher Polk/Getty

    Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine recently welcomed another baby with Victoria’s Secret Angel Behati Prinsloo, according to People. The couple, who are parents to daughters Gio Grace and Dusty Rose, have yet to disclose further details about their newest child. The third addition to the family comes on the backend of a turbulent time for the couple, in which Levine and Prinsloo stayed steadfast through a slew of cringe-inducing sexts and cheating allegations against the singer in September. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” Levine confessed at the time on Instagram. “To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again.” Prinsloo proudly displayed her baby bump throughout the pregnancy, marking her growing size with glammed out photo shoots.

    Read it at Page Six