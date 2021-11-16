Ex-Music Exec Gets Four Years in Prison for Sexually Assaulting Four Unconscious Women
‘SHEER TERROR’
A former vice president for music entertainment giant AEG who was convicted of sexually abusing sleeping or unconscious women was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday. Adam Lublin, 45, was first arrested in September 2019 after breaking into a neighbors’ apartment and assaulting the women who lived there in two separate incidents. The second victim, who was molested a week after her roommate was groped, said she “woke up that night with somebody’s hand in my vagina.” In November 2019, he was indicted on another charge of sexual abuse over an alleged incident in 2015 on a then-22-year-old co-worker, who said Lublin had groped her in her sleep. The AEG employee said she was filled with “sheer terror” during the assault, which left her with “recurring nightmares.”
Later that month, he was further charged with the assault of another woman who met him at New York Fashion Week and woke up in his apartment. According to prosecutors, Lublin filmed parts of the fourth victim’s assault. “You’re now and always have been a rapist,” she said. “I hope you get what you deserve in jail.” Lublin pleaded guilty on Aug. 17 to two counts of burglary as a sexually motivated felony and two counts of sexual abuse. Prosecutors had asked for Lublin to be given a 10-year sentence. “Honestly, I don’t think four years is nearly enough,” one of his victims said in court Monday.