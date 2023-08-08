Father of Missing Girl Harmony Montgomery Says He Didn’t Kill Her
‘OFFENSIVE CLAIMS’
Adam Montgomery, the New Hampshire father accused of killing his long-missing 5-year-old daughter, proclaimed his innocence in her murder as he was sentenced on Monday to serve decades behind bars in a separate case. Montgomery, 33, asked the court only to consider the gun and armed career criminal charges he was found guilty of in June. “I did not kill my daughter Harmony and I look forward to my upcoming trial to refute those offensive claims,” he said. A prosecutor replied, “The state is also looking forward to that trial coming up this fall,” according to WMUR. Montgomery was sentenced to serve between 30 and 60 years on armed career criminal charges, and was given a consecutive sentence of between seven and a half and 15 years on stolen gun charges, with five years off that term pending good behavior.