For over two weeks, New Hampshire authorities have been scrambling to find Harmony Montgomery, the 7-year-old who has not been seen for two years.

And while authorities have yet to arrest anyone in connection with her disappearance, her father is facing charges for allegedly abusing her and her stepmother is accused of using her for food stamp benefits even though she was not living with the child.

Now, according to two local outlets, Adam Montgomery is reportedly suspect in an unsolved murder in Massachusetts. Citing a law enforcement source, Boston25 first reported Wednesday that Montgomery has been identified as a suspect in the 2008 unsolved murder of Darlin Guzman in Lynn, Massachusetts. The Boston Globe also confirmed the reporting, citing a law enforcement official.

According to the outlets, police found Guzman fatally shot just before 11 p.m. outside the parking lot of the former White Hen Convenience store on Feb. 10, 2008. Guzman was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. An online obituary notes that Guzman was a 28-year-old computer repairman who was born in the Dominican Republic.

Authorities at the time said that the individual who shot Guzman fled the scene in a red Honda Accord. Boston25 reported that Montgomery, who is currently being held without bail in New Hampshire, has been on the Lynn Police Department’s radar since 2008 after they learned he had interacted with Guzman prior to the murder.

At the time of the incident, Montgomery would have been 18 years old. Montgomery has not been charged in Guzman’s murder—nor has he been publicly identified by the police.

A Lynn Police Department spokesperson told The Daily Beast that they were unaware if Montgomery was a suspect in the Guzman case. “I don’t know if he is a suspect or not, but he is not in our system,” the spokesperson said.

The Manchester Police Department has charged Adam Montgomery and his wife, Kayla, in connection with Harmony, who has not been physically seen since October 2019 but whose disappearance was reported just weeks ago.

The 31-year-old father is facing an array of charges, including felony second-degree assault, in connection with 2019 conduct against his daughter. His wife, also 31, is facing several charges, including theft, in an alleged scheme in which she obtained more than $1,500 in food-stamp benefits on Harmony’s behalf even after she was missing.

The arrest affidavit against Montgomery notes that his uncle called DCYF “with concern for [Harmony’s] injury” after he found Harmony with a black eye, though it does not indicate when that took place. Prosecutors allege that Adam Montgomery admitted to his uncle that he inflicted Harmony with the injury just months after child-protective services granted him custody of the then 5-year-old.

“I bashed her around the house,” Montgomery allegedly told his uncle in July 2019. To justify the abuse, Montgomery allegedly said the injury was punishment after he left his​​ daughter “in charge of watching her infant brother while Adam was in the bathroom” and later found the young child crying.