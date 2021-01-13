FBI Tracks Down Ex-Navy SEAL Who Boasted on Video About ‘Breaching the Capitol’
IN HOT WATER
A retired Navy SEAL has landed himself in a whole lot of trouble with the FBI after he posted a video boasting about how “proud” he was hours after “breaching the Capitol,” according to ABC News. Adam Newbold, 45, is a retired reserve SEAL special-warfare operator who says he now uses his expertise to train civilians and police in tactical shooting. In the video, Newbold said the riots were part of a “positive revolution,” and described how rioters had to “destroy doors and windows” to gain access to the Capitol building. Well, a week later, he’s not quite as bold. “I am cooperating with the FBI,” he told ABC News, confirming the bureau has asked him for a second interview. “My life now has been absolutely turned upside-down,” he told the network. Expressing regret about his actions, he said: “It accomplished nothing. What the hell was it all for?”