Man Stages Fake Kidnapping for Elaborate Surprise Proposal
💀
A man from Sydney, Australia planned a surprise proposal for his girlfriend last week—a surprise that included a traumatizing fake kidnapping scheme, a TiKTok video shows. The recording captures Adam Rizk’s girlfriend Vanessa Moujalli drinking coffee in the backseat of a car on vacation in Lebanon before being dragged out by unknown men holding fake guns. She is then blindfolded—while visibly upset—before being driven to a beach where her family and Rizk are waiting for the proposal. The video, captioned “the most controversial proposal ever,” prompted horror from commenters, with one user commenting: “shes not crying cos he proposing.. she crying cause her life flashed before her eyes and she thought she was 💀.” Moujalli, despite the scheme, still apparently said yes.