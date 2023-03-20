CHEAT SHEET
Adam Sandler Cracks Jokes While Receiving Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
Adam Sandler couldn’t contain the funny as he accepted the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday night. The beloved comic actor said his first question when he learned he was going to receive the prestigious prize at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., was: “Is Twain gonna be there?” “As I look at this goofy award I’m holding, I can’t help but think that one day it might be the weapon used to bludgeon me in my sleep by a disgruntled intruder or possibly Mr. Rob Schneider,” Sandler joked during his acceptance speech. He also praised his family for giving him “some insane weird confidence about myself that I guess I still carry today,” and thanked everyone in the room who “has made my life fun.”