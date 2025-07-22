Adam Sandler Pays Tribute to His ‘Cosby Show’ Co-Star Malcolm-Jamal Warner

A China-bound AirAsia budget flight from Kuala Lumpur turned into a mid-air cage fight on Monday evening. A male passenger told a trio of young women seated in front of him to quiet their chatter so he could take a nap, a woman who recorded the incident told the Daily Mail. When they refused, he told them to “shut up” and called them “stupid,” the Mail reports. One of the women turned around and allegedly started pummeling the man as he tried to hide behind a food tray. A nearby passenger told the outlet that two women tag-teamed the fight. Concerned passengers and flight staff intervened to break up the fight as others watched the melee unfold. Not long after, flight attendants successfully pulled the woman off her target. The man did not appear to have suffered any serious injuries. Airport security officials in Sichuan are investigating the incident. Thankfully for the flight staff, the second half of the four-hour flight went smoothly. The Daily Beast has reached out to AirAsia for comment. According to the International Air Transport Association, mid-air brawls caused by “unruly” passengers have increased since the pandemic.
Donald Trump’s in the headlines over a birthday greeting he’s alleged to have sent pedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein—and Jon Stewart, for one, is feeling nauseated. “‘Every day is another wonderful secret,’” the Daily Show host said Monday night, quoting from the letter. “I f---ing threw up in my own mouth on that one.” The note, allegedly created as part of album celebrating Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003, was reported on Thursday by The Wall Street Journal, which Trump is now suing for the insane sum of $10 billion, calling the note “fake,” “false,” and “malicious.” Whatever Trump’s outrage over the note, Stewart says he couldn’t help but gag just reading its contents, which apparently also feature a rudimentary sketch of a naked woman. “Every line in that card sounds like the password you have to use to get into the orgy in Eyes Wide Shut‚” he said. “How much must it have sucked to be the next guy in the office that had to sign that Epstein birthday card—‘You want me to just… you want me to sign it right by the pubic hair, or just by the little t---ies?’”
Jimmy Hunt, known for his roles in the original Cheaper by the Dozen and Invaders From Mars, died Friday at 85 years old. His daughter-in-law had told The Hollywood Reporter that Hunt had suffered a heart attack a few weeks prior, passing away in a Simi Valley Hospital in California just a few days ago. Hunt, a child actor, began his career at the ripe age of seven. He starred in 35 films between 1945 and 1953 before retiring from acting at the age of 14. He is recognized for his role as William Gilbreth, one of the 12 children in the 1950 film Cheaper by the Dozen. Hunt also appeared in classic films like Invaders From Mars as David MacLean and Pitfall as Tommy Forbes. Hunt said in a 2017 interview that he decided to leave his acting career because he “would rather play sports in high school than make movies,” leading to his early retirement. Hunt attended college and eventually joined the army for three years. He would go on to become a sales manager in the San Fernando Valley for an industrial tool and supply company that serviced aerospace firms. Hunt married Roswitha Jager in 1963 after meeting her while stationed in Germany during his military service. The couple had three children.
Adam Sandler Pays Tribute to His ‘Cosby Show’ Co-Star Malcolm-Jamal Warner
Adam Sandler says he has fond memories working alongside Malcom-Jamal Warner on The Cosby Show a day after the news of his tragic death at 54. Sandler, 58, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday that he couldn’t “believe it” when he heard of The Cosby Show actor’s passing. “Malcom was so nice to me when I was on the show and we had such good times together,” he said. Sandler and Warner both starred in The Cosby Show, Warner playing Bill Cosby’s character’s son, Theodore Huxtable, and Sandler appearing as Theodore’s friend, Smitty. The Happy Gilmore actor recalled how he, Warner, and the cast would “pick up food, talk, play basketball,” as well as “hung out on the weekends and went to parties together.” He added that “Malcolm is a true great person, hilarious, smart kid and meant a lot to America.” “He was so good to me as a person, and his mom was amazing. I’m just sending my love to the family,” Sandler said. Warner died of an accidental drowning at 54-years-old while on vacation in Costa Rica with his family Sunday. Sandler started out his acting career on The Cosby Show in 1987, and has most recently starred in Happy Gilmore 2, which comes out Friday.
If you love the convenience of a traditional tablet but are nostalgic for more tangible times, in 2025, you can have the best of both worlds. The Remarkable Paper Pro is a thin, lightweight digital notebook designed with a paper-like feel for reading and writing.
With just a tap, you can convert handwritten notes to typed text and seamlessly import files from Google Drive, OneDrive, and Dropbox. Plus, the color-equipped tablet offers an impressive 14-day battery life on a single charge.
Conventional tablets have glossy glass screens, noticeable lag between pen strokes, and distracting apps that pull you away from your work. The Remarkable Paper Pro, on the other hand, is virtually distraction-proof thanks to its custom operating system, allowing you to zen out and focus on what needs to get done.
Aside from helping you stay focused, using this paper-like tablet may also help reduce stress. A study commissioned by Remarkable showed that Remarkable Tablet users experienced lower stress levels and cognitive demand while enjoying a boost in focus, memory, creativity, and deep thinking. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or as a digital journal, the reMarkable Paper Pro is a reliable sidekick you can count on.
Rescuers on the hunt for a downed plane were led to its grisly crash site by an unusual source: One of the victim’s smartwatches. Three people were killed in the crash involving a plane that took off from West Yellowstone Airport close to midnight on July 17, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. A vast search mission was launched the following afternoon when a report was made about a possible airplane crash, with rescuers using data showing “the last location” of a smartwatch of one of the plane’s occupants to guide the hunt for the missing aircraft, according to the sheriff’s office. Search planes located the crash site “in dense timber” to the south of the town of West Yellowstone that afternoon. “The decedents have been identified as Tennessee residents, 60-year-old Rodney Conover and 23-year-old Madison Conover, and 55-year-old Kurt Enoch Robey of Utah,” the sheriff’s office said. The statement did not clarify whose smartwatch data was used in the search. GoFundMe page set up to support Robey’s family noted that he passed away in a “sudden plane crash” last Thursday, adding: “[W]e are heartbroken over his loss, but grateful that he was doing what he loved: flying.”
A Virgin Australia flight was plunged into pandemonium when a fire broke out in the cabin while mid-air. Passengers and crew on the route from Sydney to Tasmania were shocked to open up an overhead storage locker to find what eyewitnesses described to Pulse Tasmania as a lithium-ion battery ablaze inside someone’s luggage. The Boeing 737-8FE had begun its descent by the time the fire was detected, with panicked footage from the scene showing stewards being passed bottles of water by passengers to help tackle the blaze. The Daily Beast has contacted Virgin Australia for further details on what caused the incident. Hobart Airport COO Matt Cocker said all passengers disembarked safely, although one person had been taken for medical treatment with suspected smoke inhalation, according to the Pulse, which was told by Virgin: “Safety is always our highest priority. We appreciate the swift and professional response of our flight and cabin crew, as well as the support of Airservices Australia firefighters”.
The viral duct-taped banana art installation named ‘Comedian,’ brainchild of Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, has been eaten for a fourth time. The artwork, which first made headlines at Art Basel in 2019, was on display at the Centre-Pompidou Metz in eastern France. The gallery revealed on Monday that a visitor took it from the wall and ate it on July 12. “The security team acted quickly and calmly,” the gallery said in a statement, adding that police were not involved. “The artwork was reinstalled a few minutes later.” The gallery spokesperson added that the actual banana component of the work is “only a perishable element” that is replaced regularly, according to the artist’s instructions. Perhaps that’s why it gets eaten so much. This first munching came after Cattelan’s work was unveiled in 2019 at the Art Basel Miami art fair in Florida. Artist David Datuna gobbled the fruit in front of stunned visitors. The piece later sold for $120,000, with a replacement banana. In 2023, a student took the fruit from a wall in Leeum Museum of Art in Seoul, South Korea, and ate it. And in 2024, cryptocurrency mogul Justin Sun, who had just bought the piece for over $6 million, also decided to consume it.
Adam Sandler has offered his take on CBS’ shock cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Speaking to Variety on Monday about Colbert’s firing, the 58-year-old actor said, “I feel terrible that he doesn’t have what he’s had for so many years and entertain so many people, and my heart goes out to him.” Sandler, who was in New York for the premiere of his Happy Gilmore 2, added, “I just saw him and he looks happy. He’s a strong man and he’s gonna do great. Listen, time passage always messes you up.” On Thursday, CBS announced it will end The Late Show after its upcoming season and close the chapter on Colbert’s decade-long run as host. The network characterized the move to end the show Colbert, 61, took over from David Letterman in 2015 as “purely a financial decision.” Several commentators view the cancellation as a marker of late night television’s fading influence.
A second cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry has been found dead with a firearm nearby. Rosie Roche, 20, a university student, was found dead by her mother and sister after she had been packing for a holiday with friends. A firearm was found nearby. Officials said police “have deemed the death as non-suspicious and there was no third-party involvement.” A death notice published by The Yorkshire Post said: “Roche, Rosie Jeanne Burke. Died on Monday 14th July 2025. Darling daughter of Hugh and Pippa, incredible sister to Archie and Agatha, Granddaughter to Derek and Rae Long. Private family funeral. A memorial service will be held at a later date.” Rosie and William and Harry shared great-grandparents, Maurice Roche, the 4th Baron Fermoy, and his wife, Ruth Roche, Baroness Fermoy. They were the parents of Frances Shand Kydd (née Roche), who married John Spencer, 8th Earl Spencer. Frances and John were the parents of Diana, Princess of Wales. Last February, Thomas Kingston, the husband of King Charles’s first cousin, Lady Gabriella Windsor’s husband, died by suicide.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the NationalSuicidePrevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741
Justin Courtney Pierre of the pop punk band Motion City Soundtrack had to miss a concert last weekend after asthma and an illness sent him to the hospital. The 49-year-old frontman announced on Instagram last Friday that, after spending the previous night in the emergency room, he would not be appearing at the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival on Saturday. “Turns out I’m not gonna make it to the MCS Yacht (Rock) Club performance and I am really sorry about that,” Pierre wrote. “Spent the day in the ER getting plugged into machines and fed copious amounts of amphetamine adjacent drugs. Eventually Dr. M. considered me stable enough to leave, told me I needed to be on bed rest, and to not exacerbate my current condition of total lung f---kery by trying to do strenuous things like walk, talk, or breathe too hard.” Fall Out Boy lead singer Patrick Stump ultimately filled in for more than half of Motion City Soundtrack’s set in Pierre’s home state. A spokesperson for Epitaph, the band’s label, didn’t immediately return a request for comment from the Daily Beast.