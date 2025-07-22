Adam Sandler Reacts to Stephen Colbert Firing

Adam Sandler has offered his take on CBS’ shock cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Speaking to Variety on Monday about Colbert’s firing, the 58-year-old actor said, “I feel terrible that he doesn’t have what he’s had for so many years and entertain so many people, and my heart goes out to him.” Sandler, who was in New York for the premiere of his Happy Gilmore 2, added, “I just saw him and he looks happy. He’s a strong man and he’s gonna do great. Listen, time passage always messes you up.” On Thursday, CBS announced it will end The Late Show after its upcoming season and close the chapter on Colbert’s decade-long run as host. The network characterized the move to end the show Colbert, 61, took over from David Letterman in 2015 as “purely a financial decision.” Several commentators view the cancellation as a marker of late night television’s fading influence.

