Adam Sandler’s Father-in-Law Caught Smuggling Gun Into Courthouse in His Briefcase
AS YOU DO
Comedic actor Adam Sandler’s father-in-law was arrested Thursday after he tried to bring a gun into a Florida courthouse in his briefcase. Joseph Titone, a lawyer and former Florida House rep, was stopped as he went through the security checkpoint at a Broward County courthouse. He later admitted to having a gun on him, telling the South Florida Sun-Sentinel: “It was an accident. Evidently I put this gun in my briefcase at one point, intending to take it to the gun range, but that never happened.” Bringing a gun into a courthouse is a third-degree felony in Florida but it wasn’t clear if Titone had been charged. He seemed to think he was in the clear. “This was an honest mistake,” he said. Titone’s daughter, Jackie Titone, is married to Sandler.