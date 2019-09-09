CHEAT SHEET
FINAL WARNING
Adam Schiff Blasts Michael Flynn for Refusing to Cooperate With House Intelligence Committee’s Probe
Michael Flynn has refused to cooperate with subpoenas for documents and testimony from the House Intelligence Committee, according to a letter from Chairman Adam Schiff to Flynn released on Monday. “Notwithstanding repeated efforts by committee staff to engage with your counsel and accommodate your adjournment requests, you have, to date, failed to comply with the committee’s subpoena or cooperate with the committee’s efforts to secure your compliance,” Schiff wrote. The committee has now commanded Flynn to turn over relevant documents “no later than” Sept. 18 and appear for testimony on Sept. 25. “Should you fail to comply with these obligations, the Committee will have no choice but to consider appropriate measures to enforce the subpoena,” reads Schiff’s letter.
The former national security adviser at first cooperated with former Special Counsel Robert Mueller after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about conversations with a Russian diplomat, but appeared to shift strategy when he fired his legal team earlier this year. Flynn is now represented by Sidney Powell, an attorney who runs a website that pushes conspiracy theories about the so-called “deep state” and has argued that Flynn should withdraw his guilty plea. In his letter, Schiff said Powell “exhibit[ed] a troubling degree of unprofessionalism” in communicating with committee staffers.