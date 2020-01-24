Adam Schiff Chokes Up in Closing Argument: ‘If Right Doesn’t Matter, We’re Lost’
Lead House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) ended Thursday night’s arguments in the Senate trial by emotionally insisting that “right matters” and “we’re lost” if the truth is simply tossed aside.
“If right doesn’t matter — if right doesn’t matter, it doesn’t matter how good the Constitution is. It doesn’t matter how brilliant the framers were,” he proclaimed. “Doesn’t matter how good or bad our advocacy in this trial is. Doesn’t matter how well written the oath of impartiality is. If right doesn’t matter, we’re lost. If the truth doesn’t matter, we’re lost.”
Stating that President Donald Trump can’t be trusted to “do what's right for the country” and that he’ll only “do what’s right for himself” because he’s done it before, Schiff then appeared to get choked up as he called on senators to convict the president. “This is why, if you find him guilty, you must find that he should be removed,” Schiff concluded. “Because right matters. Because right matters. And the truth matters. Otherwise, we are lost.”