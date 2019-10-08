CHEAT SHEET
SOUNDS FAMILIAR...
Adam Schiff: State Department Is Keeping Sondland’s Ukraine-Related Texts and Emails From Congress
U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland has “text messages or emails on a personal device” relevant to the House’s impeachment probe and the State Department is refusing to hand them over to Congress, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said Tuesday. Sondland was supposed to testify before Congress on Tuesday to discuss the scandal sparked by a now-infamous call between President Trump and Ukraine’s president, in which he encouraged the country to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden. At the last minute, Sondland was ordered by the White House not to appear. Other text messages between Sondland and former Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker were made public last week and revealed concerns that U.S. military assistance was being withheld to enlist help from Ukraine in the president’s re-election campaign.