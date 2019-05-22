Adam Schiff: DoJ Has Agreed to Hand Over Mueller Report Documents

A rare thing happened on Capitol Hill early Wednesday morning: an agreement. The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), announced the Department of Justice had agreed to his request to hand over some Mueller Report files and he was therefore canceling a Wednesday morning meeting that was intended to take an “enforcement action” against the department. In a statement, Schiff said the move was the “first step towards compliance with our subpoena,” and the the DOJ will begin this week to turn over “12 categories of counterintelligence and foreign intelligence materials as part of an initial rolling production.” However, Schiff said the committee’s subpoena will remain in place and will be enforced if the DOJ “fails to comply” fully with the document request. He went on: “I look forward to, and expect, continued compliance by the department so we can do our vital oversight work.”