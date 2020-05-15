Adam Schiff on Bob Mueller’s Biggest Mistake

Not even House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff can keep up with President Donald Trump’s wild and “nefarious” conspiracy theories (cough, cough: Obamagate.)

In Episode 8 of The New Abnormal, The Daily Beast’s podcast for a world gone off the rails, the House Intelligence Committee Chairman tries to unpack those theories, talks about the moment Devin Nunes went off the rails and Paul Manafort’s suspiciously timed release under U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, who Rick calls “essentially a lawless person in charge of our criminal-justice system.”

“There's a preferential treatment in the most gross and abusive way by the Barr Justice Department,” says Schiff.

He also shares the “cardinal mistake” Robert Mueller made during the Russia probe: “Not demanding to interview the president.”

Plus, Schiff discusses Mueller’s now-infamous July, 2019 Congressional testimony.

“He was not the man that I knew just in terms of his strength of presence.”

Molly Jong-Fast and Rick Wilson also chat about “boob bait for the conspiracy-addled,” “the saddest, dumbest moment in the Trump presidency,” and whether leeches, crystals, or hydroxychloroquine work best on COVID-19.

