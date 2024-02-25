Adam Schiff Runs Ads on Fox News a Year After Preaching a Boycott
I TRIED!
If you can’t beat them, join them. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) began airing ads for his Senate campaign on Fox News on Saturday, nearly a year after Schiff called for an advertiser boycott on the network. “It’s important for California voters—no matter what TV channel they tune into—to know what’s at stake in this election,” his communications director told Politico. “We’ll continue to bring our message to voters across the Golden State.” While commenting on the Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against Fox last year, Schiff told MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell that advertisers should avoid networks “that deliberately put out lies and deliberately undermine our elections.” “There is nothing but the profit motive operating here,” he said at the time, adding that “the only way to attack is to attack the profit.” Both Schiff and primary opponent Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) have run ads promoting Republicans they feel would be easier to beat in the state.